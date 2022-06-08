Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 7:

Equity markets continued their push higher on Tuesday but in a subdued fashion, as the main indices all closed just under 1% higher. The small-cap universe outperformed with the Russell 2000 up 1.6%. As ever it was oil stocks leading the way with oil breaking above $120 a barrel. Overall though, we are at a pause point ahead of Friday's US CPI. Thursday should get more clarity from the ECB on the line of sight for interest rate hikes with money markets now pricing in 75 basis points by year's end. Recent inflation prints from the EU have been worse than expected, so the bank is forced to move. Friday's CPI will then tell us how much the Fed needs to move by comparison, so a big week for euros in the currency market.

The stock market is not averse to news of its own, however, with two former pandemic darlings Netflix (NFLX) and Roku (ROKU) in a rumored tie-up, according to Business Insider. Both stocks need some form of catalyst.

The dollar has firmed overnight to 102.14 on the dollar index, while gold trades at $1,851. Bitcoin is at $30,100, down 3%, and oil has firmed to $121 now.

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.6%, FTSE -0.9% and Dax -0.6%.

US futures are also lower: Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P are all down by 0.5%.

200 basis points of ECB hikes are expected by summer 2023.

Netflix (NFLX) is rumored to be interested in ROKU, according to talk from inside ROKU-Business Insider.

Campbell Soup (CPB) is up on strong earnings.

Novavax (NVAX) up on vote for FDA EUA for its covid vaccine.

Moderna (MRNA) says modified covid vaccine shows good performance versus new strain of covid.

Thor Industries (THO) is up on strong earnings.

Credit Suisse (CS) warns of second quarter loss.

DocuSign (DOCU) expands its alliance with Microsoft (MSFT).

Alibaba (BABA), PDD and DIDI: China approves video game licenses as it looks to support the tech sector.

Renewable Energy (REGI) wins EU approval for sale to Chevron (CVX).

Full Truck Alliance (YMM) up on strong earnings.

