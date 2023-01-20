Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 20:

Equity markets in the US look set for a mixed open with futures flat for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones but up for the NASDAQ Composite. That is somewhat surprising given that yields popped on Thursday as the jobs data looked solid. Earnings from Netflix (NFLX) have boosted investor hopes that this earnings season may not be as bad as feared for big tech. Alphabet (GOOG) also helping as it announces 12,000 job cuts.

In global markets, the US Dollar is at 102.38 as it recovers ground versus the Japanese Yen but is largely flat versus the Euro. Oil is just holding above $81 but looks tenuous. Gold is trading at $1,927.

Europe sees the Dax higher by +0.4%, CAC and Eurostoxx flat and the FTSE lower by -0.2%.

US futures are as mentioned flat apart from the NASDAQ: +0.4%.

Netflix (NFLX) tops estimates for subscriber growth. Revenue in line, EPS big miss. 

State Street (STT) earnings due today.

Chinese Lunar New Year Holiday.

Nordstrom Inc: (JWN) The company slashed its annual profit forecast after heavy discounting failed to sway people shopping at its off-price Rack stores, leading to weak holiday sales.

SLB: The company beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, 

Texas Instruments Inc: (TXN) The company said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rich Templeton will step down in April 

Alphabet Inc: (GOOGL) Google's parent is eliminating about 12,000 jobs.

Amazon.com Inc: (AMZN) The e-commerce giant said on Thursday it will increase the prices of some of its music subscription plans from February.

Upgrades

Friday, January 20, 2023

COMPANY

TICKER

BROKERAGE FIRM

RATINGS CHANGE

PRICE TARGET

PVH

PVH

Barclays

Equal Weight>>Overweight

$72>>$106

Restaurant Brands Int'l

QSR

BMO Capital Markets

Market Perform>>Outperform

$63>>$72

Regeneron Pharma

REGN

JP Morgan

Neutral>>Overweight

$850

Ralph Lauren

RL

Barclays

Equal Weight>>Overweight

$101>>$134

Par Pacific

PARR

Piper Sandler

Neutral>>Overweight

$27>>$33

PagerDuty

PD

Morgan Stanley

Equal-Weight>>Overweight

$32>>$36

Downgrades

Friday, January 20, 2023

COMPANY

TICKER

BROKERAGE FIRM

RATINGS CHANGE

PRICE TARGET

BigCommerce

BIGC

KeyBanc Capital Markets

Overweight>>Sector Weight

  

Salesforce

CRM

Cowen

Outperform>>Market Perform

  

Pinterest

PINS

MKM Partners

Buy>>Neutral

$27

Domo

DOMO

Morgan Stanley

Overweight>>Equal-Weight

$24>>$16

Squarespace

SQSP

KeyBanc Capital Markets

Overweight>>Sector Weight

  

Riskified

RSKD

KeyBanc Capital Markets

Overweight>>Sector Weight

  

Delek US Holdings

DK

Piper Sandler

Overweight>>Neutral

$49>>$32

Michelin

MGDDY

RBC Capital Mkts

Outperform>>Sector Perform

  

Innovative Industrial Properties

IIPR

JMP Securities

Mkt Outperform>>Mkt Perform

  

LCI Industries

LCII

Jefferies

Buy>>Hold

$120>>$95

 

Economic releases

 

