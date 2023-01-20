Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 20:
Equity markets in the US look set for a mixed open with futures flat for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones but up for the NASDAQ Composite. That is somewhat surprising given that yields popped on Thursday as the jobs data looked solid. Earnings from Netflix (NFLX) have boosted investor hopes that this earnings season may not be as bad as feared for big tech. Alphabet (GOOG) also helping as it announces 12,000 job cuts.
In global markets, the US Dollar is at 102.38 as it recovers ground versus the Japanese Yen but is largely flat versus the Euro. Oil is just holding above $81 but looks tenuous. Gold is trading at $1,927.
Europe sees the Dax higher by +0.4%, CAC and Eurostoxx flat and the FTSE lower by -0.2%.
US futures are as mentioned flat apart from the NASDAQ: +0.4%.
Wall Street top news
Netflix (NFLX) tops estimates for subscriber growth. Revenue in line, EPS big miss.
State Street (STT) earnings due today.
Chinese Lunar New Year Holiday.
Reuters top news
Nordstrom Inc: (JWN) The company slashed its annual profit forecast after heavy discounting failed to sway people shopping at its off-price Rack stores, leading to weak holiday sales.
SLB: The company beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit,
Texas Instruments Inc: (TXN) The company said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rich Templeton will step down in April
Alphabet Inc: (GOOGL) Google's parent is eliminating about 12,000 jobs.
Amazon.com Inc: (AMZN) The e-commerce giant said on Thursday it will increase the prices of some of its music subscription plans from February.
Upgrades and downgrades
Upgrades
Friday, January 20, 2023
|
COMPANY
|
TICKER
|
BROKERAGE FIRM
|
RATINGS CHANGE
|
PRICE TARGET
|
PVH
|
PVH
|
Barclays
|
Equal Weight>>Overweight
|
$72>>$106
|
Restaurant Brands Int'l
|
QSR
|
BMO Capital Markets
|
Market Perform>>Outperform
|
$63>>$72
|
Regeneron Pharma
|
REGN
|
JP Morgan
|
Neutral>>Overweight
|
$850
|
Ralph Lauren
|
RL
|
Barclays
|
Equal Weight>>Overweight
|
$101>>$134
|
Par Pacific
|
PARR
|
Piper Sandler
|
Neutral>>Overweight
|
$27>>$33
|
PagerDuty
|
PD
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Equal-Weight>>Overweight
|
$32>>$36
Downgrades
Friday, January 20, 2023
|
COMPANY
|
TICKER
|
BROKERAGE FIRM
|
RATINGS CHANGE
|
PRICE TARGET
|
BigCommerce
|
BIGC
|
KeyBanc Capital Markets
|
Overweight>>Sector Weight
|
Salesforce
|
CRM
|
Cowen
|
Outperform>>Market Perform
|
|
PINS
|
MKM Partners
|
Buy>>Neutral
|
$27
|
Domo
|
DOMO
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Overweight>>Equal-Weight
|
$24>>$16
|
Squarespace
|
SQSP
|
KeyBanc Capital Markets
|
Overweight>>Sector Weight
|
Riskified
|
RSKD
|
KeyBanc Capital Markets
|
Overweight>>Sector Weight
|
Delek US Holdings
|
DK
|
Piper Sandler
|
Overweight>>Neutral
|
$49>>$32
|
Michelin
|
MGDDY
|
RBC Capital Mkts
|
Outperform>>Sector Perform
|
Innovative Industrial Properties
|
IIPR
|
JMP Securities
|
Mkt Outperform>>Mkt Perform
|
LCI Industries
|
LCII
|
Jefferies
|
Buy>>Hold
|
$120>>$95
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.0850 after Lagarde
EUR/USD is holding onto minor gains while trading below 1.0800 in European trading. ECB's Lagarde reiterates that the central bank will stay the course with rate hikes. The US Dollar attempts a bounce alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a better risk profile.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2350 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2350, undermined by the downbeat UK Retail Sales data and a broad US Dollar rebound. Cable fails to capitalize on the return of risk flows, as traders reposition ahead of China's Lunar New Year holidays.
Gold consolidates around $1,930, Fedspeak eyed
Gold price refreshed nine-month highs above $1,935 in European trading. The uptick in US Treasury yields is capping Gold’s upside amid the subdued US Dollar. Upside bias remains intact for Gold price amid a bullish daily technical setup.
Is crypto lender Genesis bankruptcy the end of the era for the spreading FTX contagion?
Crypto lender Genesis filed for bankruptcy weeks after the exchange froze withdrawals for users. The largest creditors are Gemini exchange, Bybit’s Mirana, Babel Finance and Coincident Capital alongside 50 other unsecured lenders.
Central bank warnings
It's been a solid start to the year for equity markets but that optimism appears to be fading as policymakers queued up in Davos to push back against market interest rate expectations.