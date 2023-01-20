Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 20:

Equity markets in the US look set for a mixed open with futures flat for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones but up for the NASDAQ Composite. That is somewhat surprising given that yields popped on Thursday as the jobs data looked solid. Earnings from Netflix (NFLX) have boosted investor hopes that this earnings season may not be as bad as feared for big tech. Alphabet (GOOG) also helping as it announces 12,000 job cuts.

In global markets, the US Dollar is at 102.38 as it recovers ground versus the Japanese Yen but is largely flat versus the Euro. Oil is just holding above $81 but looks tenuous. Gold is trading at $1,927.

Europe sees the Dax higher by +0.4%, CAC and Eurostoxx flat and the FTSE lower by -0.2%.

US futures are as mentioned flat apart from the NASDAQ: +0.4%.

Wall Street top news

Netflix (NFLX) tops estimates for subscriber growth. Revenue in line, EPS big miss.

State Street (STT) earnings due today.

Chinese Lunar New Year Holiday.

Reuters top news

Nordstrom Inc: (JWN) The company slashed its annual profit forecast after heavy discounting failed to sway people shopping at its off-price Rack stores, leading to weak holiday sales.

SLB: The company beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit,

Texas Instruments Inc: (TXN) The company said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rich Templeton will step down in April

Alphabet Inc: (GOOGL) Google's parent is eliminating about 12,000 jobs.

Amazon.com Inc: (AMZN) The e-commerce giant said on Thursday it will increase the prices of some of its music subscription plans from February.

Upgrades and downgrades

Upgrades

Friday, January 20, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET PVH PVH Barclays Equal Weight>>Overweight $72>>$106 Restaurant Brands Int'l QSR BMO Capital Markets Market Perform>>Outperform $63>>$72 Regeneron Pharma REGN JP Morgan Neutral>>Overweight $850 Ralph Lauren RL Barclays Equal Weight>>Overweight $101>>$134 Par Pacific PARR Piper Sandler Neutral>>Overweight $27>>$33 PagerDuty PD Morgan Stanley Equal-Weight>>Overweight $32>>$36

Downgrades

Friday, January 20, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET BigCommerce BIGC KeyBanc Capital Markets Overweight>>Sector Weight Salesforce CRM Cowen Outperform>>Market Perform Pinterest PINS MKM Partners Buy>>Neutral $27 Domo DOMO Morgan Stanley Overweight>>Equal-Weight $24>>$16 Squarespace SQSP KeyBanc Capital Markets Overweight>>Sector Weight Riskified RSKD KeyBanc Capital Markets Overweight>>Sector Weight Delek US Holdings DK Piper Sandler Overweight>>Neutral $49>>$32 Michelin MGDDY RBC Capital Mkts Outperform>>Sector Perform Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR JMP Securities Mkt Outperform>>Mkt Perform LCI Industries LCII Jefferies Buy>>Hold $120>>$95

Economic releases