Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Meme madness maintains more gains as double top in sight

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 29:
Another day of incredible price moves on Monday with risk ramping up as we approach the quarter's end. Flows remain strong as everyone chases the runaway equity rally. Buybacks are back after the blackout, fund managers were underweight equities, and so it seems was retail.
AMC Entertainment (AMC), GameStop (GME) and Hycroft Mining (HYMC) were the biggest winners on Monday with some huge gains. Tesla also joined the fund as it surged over 8% on news of a share split for a dividend. The last one worked well, so why not this time? Meanwhile, all sectors were strong apart from energy as oil dropped on more Chinese lockdowns. The technology sector was the biggest gainer, but it was a broad advance. More optimism appears this morning as European markets move sharply higher as talks between Ukraine and Russia begin. This could be the acid test of this bull market. Markets should rally on good news, so let us hope for some.
Oil, meanwhile, is still suffering a hangover as it retreats to $99 now. Gold is at $1,892, and Bitcoin is at $47,950. The dollar index is lower at 98.16.
European markets are higher: Dax +3%, FTSE +0.8% and Eurostoxx +2.4%.
US futures are also higher: S&P +0.8%, Dow +0.7% and Nasdaq +1.1%.
Wall Street (QQQ) (SPY) Top News
Russia says talks have been constructive, Ukraine says enough grounds for a meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky.
Reports arrive of Russia withdrawing forces around Kyiv.
ECB Chief Economist Lane says inflation is imported, and it will fade away.
AMC rose 44% on back of HYMC. It is down 2% on Tuesday in the premarket.
Nielsen (NLSN) agrees to be acquired by private equity.
Jefferies (JEF) reports strong earnings, up 3% premarket.
Southwest Gas (SWX) to sell $400 million in shares.
PINS downgraded at Morgan Stanley.
NeoGenomics (NEO) down 29% on guidance.
Academy Sports (ASO) up 7% on earnings.
Dave and Busters (PLAY) down 5% on earnings.
EUR/USD jumps to 10-day highs near 1.1100
EUR/USD has extended its rally to a fresh 10-day high near 1.1100 on improving market mood on Tuesday. The shared currency capitalizes on risk flows after Russia announced that they agreed to drastically scale down military activity near Kyiv following the latest round of talks.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.3150 area as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction and has advanced to daily highs near 1.3150 amid renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The risk-positive market environment on Russia-Ukraine headlines makes it difficult for the safe-haven dollar to find demand.
Gold slumps below $1,900 on surging US yields
Gold has met fresh selling pressure on Tuesday and has dropped below $1,900. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day as risk flows dominate financial markets on renewed optimism for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Shiba Inu price is on the cusp of a 65% bull run
Shiba Inu price saw bulls taking the lead on Monday by using the 55-day SMA handle as an entry point that resulted in the price shooting up to the 200-day SMA of $0.00003000.
Micron (MU) reports earnings after Tuesday close
Micron Technology announces its fiscal Q2 earnings after the close on Tuesday, March 29. Micron stock rose 2.3% to $79.86 on Monday. MU shares trade currently at 11 times earnings.