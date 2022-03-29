Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Meme madness maintains more gains as double top in sight

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 29:

Another day of incredible price moves on Monday with risk ramping up as we approach the quarter's end. Flows remain strong as everyone chases the runaway equity rally. Buybacks are back after the blackout, fund managers were underweight equities, and so it seems was retail.

AMC Entertainment (AMC), GameStop (GME) and Hycroft Mining (HYMC) were the biggest winners on Monday with some huge gains. Tesla also joined the fund as it surged over 8% on news of a share split for a dividend. The last one worked well, so why not this time? Meanwhile, all sectors were strong apart from energy as oil dropped on more Chinese lockdowns. The technology sector was the biggest gainer, but it was a broad advance. More optimism appears this morning as European markets move sharply higher as talks between Ukraine and Russia begin. This could be the acid test of this bull market. Markets should rally on good news, so let us hope for some.

Oil, meanwhile, is still suffering a hangover as it retreats to $99 now. Gold is at $1,892, and Bitcoin is at $47,950. The dollar index is lower at 98.16.

European markets are higher: Dax +3%, FTSE +0.8% and Eurostoxx +2.4%.

US futures are also higher: S&P +0.8%, Dow +0.7% and Nasdaq +1.1%.

Wall Street (QQQ) (SPY) Top News

Russia says talks have been constructive, Ukraine says enough grounds for a meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky.

Reports arrive of Russia withdrawing forces around Kyiv.

ECB Chief Economist Lane says inflation is imported, and it will fade away.

AMC rose 44% on back of HYMC. It is down 2% on Tuesday in the premarket.

Nielsen (NLSN) agrees to be acquired by private equity.

Jefferies (JEF) reports strong earnings, up 3% premarket.

Southwest Gas (SWX) to sell $400 million in shares.

PINS downgraded at Morgan Stanley.

NeoGenomics (NEO) down 29% on guidance.

Academy Sports (ASO) up 7% on earnings.

Dave and Busters (PLAY) down 5% on earnings.

