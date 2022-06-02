Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 2:

Equity markets fell back slightly on Wednesday as bond yields once again advanced. The path of bear market rallies is rarely smooth, and that is what we are still betting this current appreciation is. Thursday is likely to see reduced volumes due to the UK taking a long holiday weekend and the impending arrival of Friday's key employment report. Wednesday already saw bond markets on both sides of the pond price more hawkish central bank moves. Hence, the equity sell-off, but the damage was relatively contained.

The European Central Bank is now moving to run after the rampant inflation curve and remains in last place, well behind the curve and other central banks. The Fed is doing slightly better, but it is still well behind the curve in our view. The Bank of England remains in first place as it predicts doom and gloom. Energy stocks once again outperformed, but this may subside as rumors of talks between Saudi Arabia and the US circulate.

Oil is, however, flat at $115 this morning, while Gold is at $1,855. Bitcoin is just holding above $30,000, and the dollar index is weaker at 102.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.85, FTSE +0.2% and Dax +0.8%.

US futures are also higher: S&P +0.4%, Dow +0.3% and Nasdaq +0.4%.

Facebook Meta (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg is to step down.

GameStop (GME) posts big loss, shares flat.

Hormel (HRL) up on earnings.

Chewy (CHWY) soars on earnings beat.

PVH up on strong earnings, owns brands Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, etc.

MongoDB (MDB) up on strong earnings.

SNAP and Pinterest downgraded by Piper Sandler.

UiPath (PATH) up on strong earnings

Twilio (TWLO) downgraded by Barclays.

C3.ai (AI) down on earnings miss.

Mullen Auto (MULN) down 10% premarket. Our call yesterday: "Time to get out ...The strong trend is over in our view, and it is time to take some risk off the table."

