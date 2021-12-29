Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Markets snooze as 2022 closes in

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 29:

The S&P 500 (SPX) has put in four straight days of gains to recover from earlier omicron-induced fear. The drive for five may stutter today though as European markets appear uninterested and US futures currently indicate a flat opening. Omicron continues to run rampant globally with most countries reporting new record infection levels since the pandemic began. Fortunately, most countries are not seeing the same level of pressure on health systems compared to earlier in the pandemic. This appears to be due to a mixture of vaccination and the omicron variant being less severe. More studies are needed. This has been enough though to convince equity investors that reopening in 2022 is on and that finally covid may be coming to an end.

The dollar is also quiet this morning at $1.13 versus the euro while bitcoin is weaker having just slipped under $47,000. Gold is $1794 and Oil is at $75.50.

European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx -0.3%, FTSE +0.7% and Dax -0.5%.

US futures are mostly flat: S&P flat, Dow flat, and Nasdaq +0.1%. Back to turkey leftovers then!

Tesla (TSLA) Elon musk sells more shares on Tuesday.

Apple (AAPL) puts Foxconn plant in India temporarily on probation.

Victoria's Secret (VSC) announces a $250 million buyback.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) earnings miss big, shares down 9% premarket.

Calix (CALX) up 7% on entry to S&P Midcap 400.

Cal Maine Foods (CALM) down 7% on earnings miss.

Alibaba (BABA) considering sale of a stake in Weibo (WB).

Tesla (TSLA) Swedish battery maker Northvolt said it has produced its first lithium-ion battery, rival to Tesla's battery unit.

