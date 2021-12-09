Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Markets pause for thought ahead of year end rally

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 9:

The Omicron hangover continues on Thursday after more modest gains were seen on Wednesday. Tuesday's trouncing for bears was on the back of optimism over Omicron, and now investors are pausing for more analysis as more data is released. We expect this trend to continue into next week as more and more data comes out about the new variant. So far the research appears to show it is more transmissible but milder. That led to the relief rally earlier this week, but now concerns are fronting up over possible health service capabilities. Even if it is milder, more transmissibility could mean more cases and more hospitalizations and, therefore, more restrictions. This means stocks have a ways to go yet. The market is generally forward-looking though. With vaccines and antivirals on the rise, we still reckon this winter will be the last covid winter. Pfizer says a fourth dose may be needed, and that three doses do offer protection from Omicron. If you supply it, they will come.

The dollar is still relatively steady at 1.13 versus the euro. Bitcoin is also calm at $49,400, and oil is at $72. Gold is lower at $1,776. Yields and Vix remain mostly unchanged.

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.3%, FTSE and Dax both -0.25%.

US futures are all lower: S&P -0.3%, Dow -0.3%, and Nasdaq -0.4%.

Fitch downgrades Evergrande to restricted default.

Uber (UBER): EU proposes tough new rules for the gig economy by classifying workers as employees.

GameStop (GME) missed on EPS but beat on revenue due to inventory hoarding, see more here.

Lucid (LCID) to sell $1.75 billion of convertible senior notes, shares get hit.

Upstart (UPST): Morgan Stanley initiates with a $200 price target.

Apple (AAPL) gets a delay ruling for its mandated App Store changes, pending appeal of Epic Games case, see more.

CVS Health (CVS) upped guidance.

Hormel (HRL) beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Fubo TV (FUBO) is rated overweight by JPMorgan.

Roku (ROKU) signs deal with Alphabet (GOOGL) for YouTube to stay on Roku, see more.

