Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Markets on hold ahead of big tech earnings

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 31:
One final roll of the dice for January then and we did mention it has an 80% predictive rate for the remainder of the year. Just the 9% rally required then. Not beyond the bounds of possibility when you consider we have had two 7% intraday swings last week alone. The markets rallied hard in the last hour on Friday as big tech earnings are eyed. Markets are strong overnight in Asia and Europe has picked up the ball and fumbled. It's 3rd and 15 but Amazon, Facebook, and Google could get us to the end zone later this week. The yield curve continues to flatten post the Fed symposium last week and Friday's PCE inflation data. Down to 58bps now. A huge week then with the employment report on Friday. Hard to know how to play that one. We need good numbers to put stagflation thoughts to bed but not too good to make the Fed even more hawkish. A fine line.
The dollar meanwhile has snoozed through most of the morning and is flat at $1.1157, gold is at $1791 and Bitcoin is $37,000 down 2%. Oil remains geopolitically elevated at $88.
European markets are mixed: EuroStoxx -0.3%, FTSE -0.4% and the Dax is +0.4%.
US futures are also higher: S&P -0.4%, Dow -0.5% and Nasdaq +0.1%
Wall Street (QQQ) (SPY) top news
Alibaba (BABA) UBS named as one of its highest conviction picks for 2022. Mizuho downgrades. Buyers and sellers then!
Spotify (SPOT) under pressure re Joe Rogan podcast debate rumbles on. Says to issue covid information centre.
Citrix (CTX) Media reports say frim about to be taken private for $13 billion.
Kellogs (K) downgraded at BMO.
BlackBerry (BB) down 6% on deal to sell non-core assets.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to sell Boots according to Bloomberg. Not Walgreen Boots Alliance then!
Beyond Meat (BYND) upgraded at Barclays.
Moderna (MRNA) top of Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index.
Netflix (NFLX) was upgraded by Citi. CEO buys $20 million worth of stock.
Spotify (SPOT) also upgraded by Citi.
Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Reuters reports union rejects company offer.
Wolfspeed (WOLF) announces $500 million note offering.
OTIS going down! lift operator misses earnings and issues poor guidance.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
