Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Markets grow immune to inflation worries

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 10:

The inflation report came in more or less as expected at +0.8% and +6.8% yearly. Despite being largely in line, it is a 40-year high now for US inflation. Investors are becoming more immune to worries, and the S&P 500 futures actually ticked up after the release. Inflation is known, and investors are prepared. The markets hate unknowns or surprises more than bad news. Expect them to rally on.

The dollar did weaken slightly on the data, perhaps anticipating a slightly more hawkish release, at 1.1295 now versus the euro. Gold is $1,780, Bitcoin trades at $49,700, oil is higher by 2% at $72.13 and the Vix is at 20.

See forex today

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.6%, FTSE +0.3%, and Dax is flat.

US futures are higher: S&P +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.8% and Dow +0.3%

Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) top news

US CPI +0.8% monthly, 6.85% yearly, highest since 1982.

Chewy (CHWY) down 10% on supply chain issues.

Lululemon (LULU) admits to supply chain issues, down 1.5%

C3.Ai (AI) up 17% on Dept Defense agreement.

Oracle (ORCL) up 13% on earnings and increased buyback.

Microsoft (MSFT) to get antitrust approval from EU for Nuance deal-Reuters exclusive.

National Beverage (FIZZ) down 8% premarket on earnings.

Broadcom (AVGO) up 6% on earnings, buyback and strong guidance.

Tesla (TSLA): Elon Musk sells another $1 billion.

Costco (COST) beats on earnings top and bottom lines.

Beyond Meat (BYND): Bloomberg reports Taco Bell drops plans to test plant version of carne asada.

AMC: both CFO and CEO sell shares, 312k by CEO and 18k by CFO.

Upgrades and downgrades

Source: Benzinga Pro

Economic releases