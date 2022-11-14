Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 14:
Welcome to another week as we wait to see if this one proves as dramatic as the last. So far everything is calm across financial markets as a sense of serenity pervades. Last week was a huge short covering episode that started with the lower than expected US CPI. Even the crypto debacle failed to dampen the bulls as Friday saw a smaller rally after Thursday's surge.
The economic slate is a bit calmer on Monday. Later this week we get retailers reporting earnings to more or less round out the season. Earnings thus far have been probably slightly better than feared for all sectors bar tech. That does make the latest rally look challenging given the weight of big tech in the main indices. Seasonality is on our side though, and some unknowns are now known. The midterm elections are out of the way, Russia is talking more dovishly, and China continues to at least talk about reopening despite rising covid cases.
The dollar is stronger with the Dollar Index up to 106.88. Gold, meanwhile, is lower to $1,761, while oil is at $88.11 for a small loss. Bitcoin is recovering to $17,100.
European markets are mixed. Eurostoxx -0.2%, FTSE +0.3% and Dax +0.5%.
US futures are lower. S&P -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.5%, and Dow -0.2%.
Wall Street top news
Eurozone industrial production is better than expected.
Ukraine's President says he is ready for peace.
Reuters top headlines
Tesla (TSLA) Elon Musk trial opens to decide fate of his $56 billion Tesla pay.
United Rentals Inc (URI) The company is to acquire the assets of smaller rival Ahern Rentals for about $2 billion.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) "The e-commerce platform opted not to disclose the final sales tally of its annual Singles Day shopping festival for the first time since it started the event in 2009".
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) "Germany's antitrust watchdog said it had expanded two probes into the U.S. e-commerce giant making use of new regulation allowing it to prohibit any anti-competitive behaviour at an earlier stage".
BioNTech SE (BNTX) & Pfizer Inc "The German biotech firm that developed a widely used COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer, acquired a manufacturing facility in Singapore, its first in Asia, the company said".
Meta Platforms Inc (META): "The Facebook owner told employees on Friday that it would stop developing smart displays and smartwatches and that nearly half of the 11,000 jobs it eliminated this week in an unprecedented cost-cutting move were technology roles".
Walt Disney Co (DIS): "The company is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday".
CNBC top headlines
Oatly (OTLY) The maker of oat-based drinks saw its stock tumble 11.8% in the premarket after it reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) "The chip maker’s stock rose 3.2% in the premarket after receiving upgrades at both Baird and UBS".
Hasbro (HAS) "The toy maker’s stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to “underperform” from “buy” at Bank of America".
Tyson Foods (TSN) "The beef and poultry producer reported quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share, missing consensus estimates by 10 cents a share".
Upgrades and downgrades
WSJ.com
Economic releases
