Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 17:

Yet another pivot by the UK this morning as the new Chancellor backtracks on nearly all of the tax cut plans announced by his predecessor. So far sterling has taken the news well, and cable is up 1% on the day. That will naturally filter through to the equity market as we are all dollar-down, risk-up protagonists these days. The recent omens in Europe are good with most markets up strongly.

Earnings season though gets going this week with Bank of America (BAC) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) both up strongly in the premarket. Eyes will be focused with laser like precision on Tesla (TSLA) later this week. Did they get the bad news out of the way with those weak delivery numbers earlier this month?

A bit of risk appetite this morning seems to be emerging with Gold, Oil and equities all up, while bond yields are lower. Gold is at $1,665. Oil is at $86, and Bitcoin is also higher at $19,500. Meanwhile, the Dollar Index is back to 112.75.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +2%, FTSE +1.3% and Dax +1.2%.

US futures are also higher: S&P +1.2%, Nasdaq +1.6% and Dow +1.3%.

UK Chancellor Hunt scaps nearly all previously announced tax cut plans.

Bank of America (BAC) beats on earnings, stock up in the premarket.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) offers earnings beat, stock moves higher.

Continental Resources (CLR) up as Chairman Hamm and family to acquire outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning the restructuring of trading and investment banking units.

Splunk (SPLK) up on WSJ report of activist investor stake.

Archea Energy (LFG) agrees to be acquired by BP for $26. Stock is up 50%-plus in the premarket.

Credit Suisse (CS) up on FT report that it plans to sell parts of Swiss domestic bank.

Tesla (TSLA) job openings suggest hiring is speeding up.

Alphabet (GOOGL): 40 companies urge EU antitrust regulators to ensure it allows more competition on the search page and so comply with the 2017 EU order.

Apple (AAPL) puts on hold plans to use chips from Yangtze Memro Technologies.

Honeywell (HON) lifted the outlook for business jet deliveries.

Moderna (MRNA) agrees to provide its new adapted vaccine to the GAVI Alliance for the poorest people to have access to vaccine for covid.

