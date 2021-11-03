Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Leaders asleep at the wheel as Fed rushes to rustle runaway bull

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 3:

Another day, another snoozing world leader as pictures emerge of Boris Johnson looking decidedly sleepy at the COP climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The UK government denies this. Retail traders certainly were not snoozing through Tuesday's session as they tore into some old favoutires with Avis Budget Group (CAR) going parabolic and now Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) set on the same path. The Fed will surely look to take some of this froth out of equity markets later when it is due to begin the taper.

The dollar is another in snooze mode as it barely moves at 1.1570 versus the euro. Risk will be off as we get closer to the Fed decision. Oil is at $81.49, Bitcoin at $62,200, and Gold at $1,768.

See forex today

European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx +0.1%, FTSE -0.3%, and Dax is flat.

US futures are also mixed: S&P and Dow are both -0.2% while the Nasdaq is +0.2%.

Wall Street (QQQ) (SPY) stock news

CVS Health (CVS) beats on EPS and revenue but stock down 1%.

Pfizer (PFE) BioNTech (BNTX): FDA clears use of Pfizer's covid vaccine in kids from 5 to 11.

LYFT up 15% on strong results.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) up 55% premarket on a tie-in with Kroger and buyback acceleration, see more here.

Avis Budget (CAR) downgraded by Deutsche Bank, see here.

Deere & Co (DE) workers set to continue strike, according to Reuters.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) drops on delay to game release and a weak outlook.

Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) down 2% on weak results.

Upgrades downgrades

Source: Benzinga Pro

Economic releases