Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 24:

Hawkish bets have begun increasing as we get closer to the jamboree at Jackson Hole. Whether it is hawkish bets increasing or just some position closing remains to be seen, but either way risk assets continue to see a lack of interest as the week progresses. The equity rally had played out and frustrated sufficient numbers of traders anyway, so it was due for a reversal. Bond investors are for the most part on holiday, so any moves have been limited.

That may change this week if Fed Chair Powell does yet another pivot and goes all hawkish. Far more likely to end up in knots if all this pivoting continues and makes markets dizzy in the process. Tuesday was not exactly a strong one for economic data points with poor PMI numbers globally. There is a strong correlation between equity performance and PMI data with about a six-month lag. For now, equities are doing nothing ahead of Powell. I say nothing, but the retail crowd returned to an old playbook yesterday and began moving penny oil stocks on the back of rumored cuts to OPEC production. Oil spiked to $94 from $90 on the back of the Saudi energy minister musing of the potential for supply cuts in response to the potential for Iranian oil returning to the market. The US and Iran deal seems still a bit off though, so better to wait and see.

The dollar remains perched comfortably on its throne with the euro increasingly suffering from predictions of economic disaster this winter. Rising electricity and gas prices in the EU are to blame. The spread between EU sovereigns widened again, which also whacked the euro. The dollar index is just under 109 now. Bitcoin remains calm for once just above $21,000, and Gold as ever is unimpressed with everything as it flatlines around $1,750.

European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx +0.6%, FTSE -0.3% and Dax flat.

US futures are higher: S&P and Nasdaq +0.2% while the Dow is flat.

Wall Street top news (QQQ) (SPY)

Saudi energy minister hints at supply cuts.

Salesforce (CRM) earnings come after the close.

NVIDIA is also out after the close.

XPeng (XPEV) is down sharply on earnings and delivery forecasts.

Farfetch (FTCH) announces a stake in YNAP, shares up 18%.

Nordstrom (JWN) down 10% on guidance cut.

Brinker (EAT) down 7% on earnings miss.

Toll Brothers (TOL) cuts forecasts for home deliveries.

SoFi (SOFI) up 5% on student debt forgiveness plans by the Biden administration.

Starbulk Carriers (SBLK) goes ex-dividend.

Petco (WOOF) is a dog as it falls after earnings and guidance.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is down over 5% on earnings.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is down on earnings.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) up on strong earnings.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) up on rumors of loan deal.

The author is short BBBY.