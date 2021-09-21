Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Is it time to buy the dip?

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 21:

September then is proving to be the historical nemesis we thought it would be with a fairly hectic slide yesterday. In reality, those of us long in the tooth, see yesterday as being a mere blip. The Dow was down 1.8% and the S&P 500 down 1.7%. Only the Nasdaq managed to break the 2% loss level. Just like Pavlov's dog, we have been conditioned by the Fed and markets to see stocks as always going up. Any decline is cause for panic and fright. Wait until the real reckoning comes, and we have a proper crash, if ever!

We do not have to go too far back to see what happens in a proper panic. On March 16, 2020 the Dow fell nearly 13% in one day. The Dotcom Bubble, of course, has been well-documented. In the space of six months, the Nasdaq lost nearly 80% of its value. Yesterday's losses are just a blip by comparison. Now is this blip the start of something else? That is the more important question.

Morgan Stanley was out last night calling equities 20% lower. Probably the market needs to get some excessive helium out of the system and deflate the bubble. Michael Bury of the Big Short fame is not so reticent, calling this the "greatest speculative bubble of all time in all things." However, is it time to buy the dip or panic and jump ship?

We think the former. There is a lot of cash washing around the system looking for assets with ultra-loose policy and hoards of pandemic savings needing spending. Just today Lufthansa announced that since last night's announcement that the US is lifting travel restrictions, bookings are up 40% already. There is a bubble, but bubbles can keep inflating for a long time before they go bust. It is up to the central banks to tame it, but so far they are behind the curve.

The dollar is lower at 1.1730 versus the euro, while Gold is modestly higher at $1,770. Oil recovers some of yesterday's losses at $71 now, and Bitcoin is at $43,300. The VIX is dropping lower to 23.

European markets are higher: FTSE +1.3%, EuroStoxx +1.7% and Dax +1.5%.

US futures are also higher: Dow +0.7%, S&P +0.6% and Nasdaq +0.6%.

Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) stock news

Evergrande missed some payments due on Monday to banks.

OECD says it believes China can absorb Evergrande's impact.

Democrats look to pass a bill to suspend the debt ceiling until 2022.

Warner Music Group (WMG): new 52-week high in the premarket. Credit Suisse upgraded.

Uber (UBER) raises forecast, shares up 5% premarket.

Bill.com (BILL) to offer $1 billion of common stock. Down 4% premarket.

Tegna (TGNA) up 7% premarket on reports of a bid for the Tegna TV stations from Apollo and Standard General-NY Post.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) not such a cracker jack as stock down 6% post results.

JNJ says booster shot is 94% effective when given two months after first dose.

ETSY: Jefferies raises price target.

Adobe (ADBE) reports earnings after the close.

Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers

Benzinga Pro

