The Fed minutes added to already hawkish concerns aired by Fed members Lael Brainard and Mary Daly on Tuesday and sent equity investors running for cover as yields spiked again. This should not really come as a surprise given where inflation is but apparently, it does and so we had some panic selling across risker assets on Wednesday.

VIX and MOVE (the bond market VIX) both spiked as investors grow increasingly agitated about prospects for the US economy. Deutsche Bank moved on Wednesday to predict a US recession by 2023 and with the biggest bond buyer in history (the Fed) stepping away then we do wonder where yields will go. We likely will never have witnessed such a speed of rate hikes in our memory and I am in the market for 25 years. This could be epic and multiple 50 bps hikes are likely for the remainder of the year.

Equities seem to gradually be awakening to this theme but for now, earnings may actually prolong this rally. We are seeing price hikes pushed through to consumers so earnings should be protected until these hikes see consumer demand fall. Probably not until the end of 2022.

The dollar is flat at 99.54 while Gold is higher at $1,928. Bitcoin is at $43,700 while oil is back below $100 at $97. VIX is at 22 and the US 10 year is yielding 2.62%.

European markets are mixed: FTSE -0.4%, Eurostoxx +0.8% and Dax +0.4%.

US futures are mixed to flat: Nasdaq futures and S&P are flat while the Dow Jones future is -0.2%.

US jobless claims 166k versus 200k forecast.

Russia says a proposal to discuss Donbas and Crimea is unacceptable.

Shell (SHEL) exits Russia and takes a $5 billion write down.

Tesla (TSLA) increases some Model 3 prices again. Also to recall models in China-Reuters

Conagra (CAG) is down 5% on weak guidance.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) beats on revenue and EPS.

HP Inc (HPQ) up 15% as Berkshire Hathaway takes a stake.

Rent the Runway (RENT) announces price hike.

SOFI cuts full-year outlook.

JD.com (JD) founder Richard Liu leaves the company.

Teladoc (TDOC) Guggenheim upgrades.

CDK Global (CDK) to be acquired by Brookfield.

Cazoo (CZOO) is up on strong earnings.

Coupa Software (COUP) Evercore upgrades.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is up 4% on news from Wednesday that it completes JV with Regina Miracle for China business.

*The author is short Tesla