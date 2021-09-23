Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Fed feeds bulls as uncertainty fades away

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 23:

The Fed managed to walk a careful tightrope on Thursday without toppling over. To keep markets happy, the taper talk was on the agenda, but no timeline was given. The Fed has decided to let markets ease themselves into a timeline to keep things smooth. Interest rate rises were brought forward, but again the market did not seem to mind. This has to happen the way inflation is running. All that is left for investors to worry about is Evergrande, but China has either plans to contain any spillover or step in to avoid default. We will find out later today as Evergrande is due some interest payments on overseas debt.

The dollar is weaker after the lack of a timeline for the taper, at 1.1727 now versus the euro. Oil is flat at $72, Gold steady at $1,770, and Bitcoin is also flat at $43,600. The feared VIX continues to calm down, back below 20 now.

European markets are higher: Dax +0.8%, FTSE +0.1% and Eurostoxx +1%.

US futures are also higher: Dow +0.7% and the Nasdaq and S7P are both +0.6%.

China has asked local authorities to prepare for Evergrande's fall-WSJ.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) up 8% premarket as Morgan Stanley starts coverage with an overweight rating.

BlackBerry (BB) up 7% on Q2 results.

Embraer (ERJ) up 5% premarket as Goldman Sachs upgrades.

PLUG up 4% as Piper Sandler upgrades.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reports strong results, up 4% premarket.

Salesforce (CRM) raises full-year guidance, up 2%.

ROKU up 2% as Guggenheim upgrades the stock.

Accenture (ACN) up as results beat estimates, increases buyback and dividend.

DELL is set to announce a buyback and dividend plan at 10:00 EST.

