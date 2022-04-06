Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 6:
Higher yields spooked investors on Tuesday as noted Fed doves turned on their heels with some aggressive comments. Both Brainard and Daly would tend to err on the more accommodative side of Fed policy so their strong comments on Tuesday spooked equities and sent yields higher. The market appeared ready for a correction lower from the recent strong rally and duly took its excuse and sold off. Growth and tech names took the brunt of selling pressure.
The Fed minutes from its last policy meeting are due for release later today so that will give further clarification on what looks to be an increasingly hawkish stance. Hopes for a swift recovery from the Ukraine conflict and so a return to more normalized energy and supply outlooks also took a dent with more sanctions on the way. The Kremlin also says this morning that there is a long road ahead in talks.
The dollar is flat this morning, at 99.38 for the dollar index, while oil remains steady at just under $104. Bitcoin is lower at $44,200 and Gold is flat at $1,925.
European markets are lower: Dax -1.85, FTSE -0.3% and Eurostoxx -1.9%.
US futures are also lower: Nasdaq futures are down 1.3%, Dow Jones futures are 0.6% lower and the S&P is 0.6% lower.
Nasdaq futures and Dow Jones futures news
ECB Chief Economist says cannot respond to high inflation.
Kremlin says long road ahead in talks with Ukraine.
Hungary says will pay for Russian energy in Roubles if asked.
German Chancellor Scholz says globalization and the era of low cost is over.
Avis (CAR) Bank of America downgrades.
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to consider offers from JetBlue (JBLU).
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stifel says still a buy even after huge gains this year.
Tilray (TLRY) reports strong earnings, up10% premarket.
Rivian (RIVN) up on news that it will hit production target for this year.
Gogo Inc (GOGO) is going to the S&P Small Cap 600 index
Levis (LEVI) earnings out after the close.
Skillsoft (SKIL) and IronMountain (IRNT) are also out with earnings after the close.
FGFinancial (FGF) down after surging yesterday on news of Peter Lynch stake.
