Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Everyone awaits Facebook (FB) earnings

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 25:

Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Facebook (FB) and Universal Health (UHS) all report earnings Monday. Investors are still leery due to Snap's dreadful earnings call last week that showed how Apple's (AAPL) new privacy update has made it more difficult for advertisers on social media apps. Many wonder if this change will infect Facebook's call as well.

At 10:30 EST the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index will be released. Consensus estimates sit at 6.8. There will also be US Treasury bill auctions for 3 and 6-month durations at 11:30 EST.

Footwear retailer Allbirds has announced it intends to seek a value of $2 billion for its IPO. The "eco-friendly" brand says it will sell 19.2 million shares priced between $12 and $14.

The dollar, meanwhile, has continued gaining strength, dropping 40 basis points to 1.1608 against the euro. Bitcoin has risen from this morning to $62,900, and Gold has continued to trend higher at $1,803.55. The US 10-year yield is barely lower at 1.652%.

Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, is considering expelling US diplomats, as well as those from nine other nations.

European markets are up across the board: Euro Stoxx 50 +0.13%, Dax +0.35% and FTSE +0.35%.

US futures are up but only slightly: Nasdaq Composite +0.32%, Dow +0.07% and S&P 500 +0.16%.

Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) top news

Raytheon Technologies (RTX): Subsidiary Pratt & Whittney has been selected to build engines for up to 150 Spirit Airlines planes.

Honda (HMC) says it will "adjust" production in North America due to parts supply backup.

Mastercard (MA) says all banks and merchants on its network will soon have the option of offering crypto services. -CNBC

Micron (MU) says an earthquake in Taiwan will hurt production.

Moderna (MRNA) reports positive results of COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 to 11 years of age.

PayPaL (PYPL) says it will not buy Pinterest (PINS).

Tesla (TSLA) is said to have deal with Hertz to sell 100,000 EVs.

Economic Calendar