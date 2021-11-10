Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Evergrande default talk yet to worry markets

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 10:
Equity markets remain calm despite some storms brewing overseas. The storm is a familiar one, hurricane Evergrande, but this one may be gaining power as it crosses from Asia. Related Chinese property developers were under pressure in Hong Kong overnight, see more, and the Fed warned of the risk from the Chinese property sector yesterday. Nothing like a little fear to keep interest rates at zero forever then. This one is forecast to hit the eastern seaboard sometime this week, so do not say you were not warned. Inflation data in the form of US CPI will keep Fed speakers busy today.
Today though is Rivian (RIVN) stock day as the electric vehicle manufacturer backed by Amazon (AMZN) and Ford (F) launches on the Nasdaq. It is one of the biggest IPOs in US history and is sure to set pulses racing as investor demand looks strong. Rivian (RIVN) is set to list at $78, see more here.
The dollar has strengthened again at 1.1550 now versus the euro, Oil is lower at $83.70, Bitcoin is steady at $66,500. Yields have popped to 0.46% for the 2-year.
European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx flat, FTSE +0.5% and Dax -0.1%.
US markets are lower: S&P -0.2%, Dow -0.15, Nasdaq -0.5%.
Rivian to IPO on the Nasdaq, ticker symbol RIVN, price $78.
Tesla (TSLA) collapses nearly 12% in we think the biggest one-day market cap loss in history.
Coinbase (COIN) drops 11% premarket on lower revenues than expected.
Poshmark (POSH) down 30% on an earnings miss.
WISH reports earnings after the close, see here.
DoorDash (DASH) pops 15% on the acquisition of Wolt.
Moderna (MRNA) falls 3% on more news from Germany. EMA to begin review for use in kids. See here.
FuboTV (FUBO) reports weaker results than expected, drops 8%.
Ring Central (RNG) up 25% premarket on results and partnership with Mitel.
Palantir (PLTR) is downgraded by RBC, stock fell 10% yesterday after results.
Upstart (UPST) drops 24% on earnings, despite beating estimates.
Valneva (VALN) up 23% as EU Commission agrees to supply up to 60 million doses of covid vaccine candidate.
