Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Equity rout gathers speed on Tuesday, Facebook (FB) earnings after the close

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 27:
The sell-off in US equities gathered pace on Tuesday as a slew of worrying geopolitical events combined to ramp up risk-off sentiment. We had reports of conflict in Moldova which sparked a flight to safety on fears of the Ukraine conflict spreading. We had already had warnings of nuclear war risk on Tuesday from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Later in the day, Russia said it was cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Germany is now said to be mulling a Russian oil embargo. All of which helped energy prices recover some ground and help the energy sector (XLE) to be the only one closing in positive territory on Tuesday. After the bell Google was lackluster while Microsoft's earnings were strong. Today Facebook gets the chance to wipe the slate clean after the last earnings debacle.
Bond yields continue to soften as we predicted. A combination of weakening equities and the Fed hawks being in blackout helping bond markets to catch some inflows. Safe haven buying is back in vogue.
All this has seen the dollar once again ascend to its throne with the dollar index rising to 102.90 and eurousd falling to 1.0566 now. Oil is confused by falling Chinese demand but rising geopolitical events and sits at $100. Gold is at $1901 and bitcoin is $38,900.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +1.7%, Dax +0.3% and FTSE +1.8%.
US futures are also higher: Dow +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.3% and S&P +0.5%.
Some massive technical levels ahead for the S&P 500. Holding here should see another contrarian rally. We could in theory break the Ukraine low at $410 to confirm the longer-term bearish trend and then have a short-term rally. But if we hold here this week then it definitely is rally on in our view.
SPY chart, daily
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) top news
Russia says more gas supplies could be cut if buyers don't pay in Roubles.
Microsoft (MSFT) beat on earnings, strong cloud growth.
Google (GOOGL) missed on EPS but announces a huge buyback.
Facebook (FB) earnings are out after close tonight.
Boeing (BA) earnings miss, stock down 1%.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) up 8% on strong earnings.
Visa (V) beats on top and bottom lines, stock up 5% premarket.
Twitter (TWTR) trading below $50, $54.20 is Elon's price.
Texas Instruments (TXN) down 3% on weak guidance.
Robinhood (HOOD) to cut 9% of workforce.
Harley Davidson (HOG) in line earnings.
Tesla (TSLA) lost 14% on Tuesday.
Capital One (COF) down 5% on earnings.
Lucid Group (LCID) up on Saudi order for 100k vehicles over 10 years.
Deutsche Bank (DB) down 6% on earnings.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
The author is short Tesla
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 as recovery attempt stalls
EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0630 on improving market mood in the early European session but failed to preserve its momentum. With the greenback regathering its strength ahead of mid-tier data releases from the US, the pair trades at its lowest level in five years near 1.0580.
GBP/USD turns south after testing 1.2600
GBP/USD reversed its direction and started to decline toward 1.2550 after testing 1.2600 earlier in the day. Amid the souring market mood, as reflected by the US stock index erasing earlier gains, the dollar continues to outperform its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold looks to recapture $1,900, as USD retreats amid better mood
Gold Price is attempting a rebound from two-month lows of $1,886, closing in on the $1,900 mark this Wednesday. The market mood remains upbeat despite the ongoing EU-Russia energy conflict, in the face of the Ukraine war.
SEC v. Ripple, everything you need to know about the future of XRP
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit has been delayed until 2023. After several key developments in the lawsuit, proponents believe the cross-border payments giant could reach a settlement.
Microsoft stock shoots higher on earnings while Google stock slumps on rare earnings miss
Tech stocks suffer as investors take increasingly risk-off positions. The Nasdaq finished the regular session nearly 4% lower while Tesla lost a whopping 12% on fears over Musk's Twitter takeover.