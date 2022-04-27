Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Equity rout gathers speed on Tuesday, Facebook (FB) earnings after the close

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 27:

The sell-off in US equities gathered pace on Tuesday as a slew of worrying geopolitical events combined to ramp up risk-off sentiment. We had reports of conflict in Moldova which sparked a flight to safety on fears of the Ukraine conflict spreading. We had already had warnings of nuclear war risk on Tuesday from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Later in the day, Russia said it was cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Germany is now said to be mulling a Russian oil embargo. All of which helped energy prices recover some ground and help the energy sector (XLE) to be the only one closing in positive territory on Tuesday. After the bell Google was lackluster while Microsoft's earnings were strong. Today Facebook gets the chance to wipe the slate clean after the last earnings debacle.

Bond yields continue to soften as we predicted. A combination of weakening equities and the Fed hawks being in blackout helping bond markets to catch some inflows. Safe haven buying is back in vogue.

All this has seen the dollar once again ascend to its throne with the dollar index rising to 102.90 and eurousd falling to 1.0566 now. Oil is confused by falling Chinese demand but rising geopolitical events and sits at $100. Gold is at $1901 and bitcoin is $38,900.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +1.7%, Dax +0.3% and FTSE +1.8%.

US futures are also higher: Dow +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.3% and S&P +0.5%.

Some massive technical levels ahead for the S&P 500. Holding here should see another contrarian rally. We could in theory break the Ukraine low at $410 to confirm the longer-term bearish trend and then have a short-term rally. But if we hold here this week then it definitely is rally on in our view.

SPY chart, daily

Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) top news

Russia says more gas supplies could be cut if buyers don't pay in Roubles.

Microsoft (MSFT) beat on earnings, strong cloud growth.

Google (GOOGL) missed on EPS but announces a huge buyback.

Facebook (FB) earnings are out after close tonight.

Boeing (BA) earnings miss, stock down 1%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) up 8% on strong earnings.

Visa (V) beats on top and bottom lines, stock up 5% premarket.

Twitter (TWTR) trading below $50, $54.20 is Elon's price.

Texas Instruments (TXN) down 3% on weak guidance.

Robinhood (HOOD) to cut 9% of workforce.

Harley Davidson (HOG) in line earnings.

Tesla (TSLA) lost 14% on Tuesday.

Capital One (COF) down 5% on earnings.

Lucid Group (LCID) up on Saudi order for 100k vehicles over 10 years.

Deutsche Bank (DB) down 6% on earnings.

The author is short Tesla