Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Equities believe in Powell, bonds do not, who is right?

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 23:

Equity markets once again lapped up the Goldilocks scenario of the Fed taming inflation while not impacting economic growth. Forgive the cynicism, but history teaches us otherwise. There have been very limited circumstances where inflation has resulted in an easy landing for the US economy. The only sure-fire way to bring down inflation is via a recession. We feel this is the more likely scenario. We also note one of Wall Street's most noted bulls, Marko Kolanovic from JP Morgan, lowered his S&P 500 year-end forecast on Tuesday. Admittedly, he lowered it to a still bullish 4,900. Well, we cannot all agree, and that makes for buyers and sellers.

Bond markets though are where the real beasts of financial markets lurk, and they have been taking a more aggressive view of the hawkish stance and pushing yields ever higher. As recently as March 7, the yield on the US 10-year stood at 1.6%. Now it is at 2.4%. It is also reaching a huge multi-year trend line.

US 10-year yield, monthly

Inflationary forces are still rising with commodity and energy prices spiking back up after last week's declines. Oil is back to $113, and Gold is now at $1,928. The dollar index is also higher at 98.74. Bitcoin holds $42,400 as Fed chair Powell talks of increased rules and regulations for digital currencies.

European markets are lower: EuroStoxx -1.55, FTSE -0.3% and Dax -1.1%.

US futures are also lower: Dow -0.55, S&P -0.6%, and Nasdaq -0.9%.

Wall Street News

UK inflation at 6.2%, highest for 30 years.

General Mills (GIS) up 1% on strong earnings.

GameStop (GME) is up 7% premarket on Ryan Cohen firm buying 100k shares. Had been up 15%.

Adobe (ADBE) beat on the top and bottom lines, but the outlook was lower.

Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC) and others all spike on takeover deal speculation.

OKTA says no evidence of continued malicious activity following hack.

Microsoft (MSFT) confirms hack in a blog post.

Poshmark (POSH) drops 9% on weak guidance.

Jinko Solar (JKS) is down 9% after earnings.

Upgrades and Downgrades

Economic Releases