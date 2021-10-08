Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Employment report to give more clues

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 8:
Position taking is likely to be calm as we all wait for the jobs report data due at 13:30GMT/08:30EST. Recent readings of this one have been volatile, and this time around the number is expected to come in at 500,000. Thursday saw more gains for stocks as politicians managed to agree on something, a debt limit. Inflation fears persist, however, and the10-year is making headway again. A weak jobs report and rising yields will make for an interesting Friday, so here's hoping we avoid that. The market may appear to be poised for more gains if Thursday was anything to go by. A strong turnaround on Wednesday saw a decent follow through and was most notable for risk assets seeing gains. Meme stocks rose sharply in some cases, and again this morning the riskiest of them all, Bitcoin, is up over $55,000.
The dollar is flat at 1.1560 versus the euro, Oil is flat at $78.80, and gold is trading for $1,761. Bitcoin is higher by 3% at $55,200, and yields are up to 1.58% now for the 10-year.
European markets are flat: Eurostoxx, Dax, and FTSE are all +0.1%.
US futures also flat: S&P and Dow +0.1% and Nasdaq +0.15%.
Tesla (TSLA) moves its HQ to Texas as California is too expensive.
Allogene Thera (ALLO) FDA places hold on AlloCAR T trial.
Chubb (CB) is buying some Asian businesses of Cigna (CI).
Agile Thera (AGRX) announces stock and warrant offering.
Oatly (OTLY) upgraded by JPMorgan.
Fastenal (FAST): Wells Fargo downgrades, stock down 2% premarket.
Beauty Health (SKIN): Stifel starts coverage with a buy rating.
Plug Power (PLUG): Barclays upgrades, shares up 2% premarket.
Sundial (SNDL) to acquire Alcanna, SNDL up 14% premarket.
AMC CEO says playing 3-Dimensional chess ahead of Bond opening weekend in reference to critics of cinema going.
Sirius XM (SIRI): JPMorgan downgrades the stock.
Ford (F) to halt production at Mexican plant for two days due to parts shortage.
Home Depot (HD) and Lowes (LOW) were downgraded by Loop Capital.
EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.1550
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1550. The US is set to report an increase of 488,000 jobs in September. The Senate's vote to avert hitting the debt ceiling cheered investors earlier.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3600 on Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under 1.36 amid tepid risk sentiment, as concerns over China’s indebted property sector and Brexit continue to weigh. A French MP threatened the UK over a fishing row, The EU braces for new NI protocol proposals.
XAU/USD trades in a familiar range above $1,750
Concerns about China’s indebted property extended some support to the safe-haven gold. Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.