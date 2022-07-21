Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB says take a hike, so will the rally stall just as meme stocks spike?

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 21:

Things just got interesting as the European Central Bank (ECB) hikes rates by a larger than expected 50 basis points. The dollar has naturally moved lower on the back of this as all of a sudden with Fed funds pricing in rate cuts in 2023 it looks like the interest rate differential has just shifted markedly in favor of the euro. Added to this was the reopening of the Norstream pipeline, so maybe Europe does not face an energy crisis this winter.

The point we are trying to get at is how consensus is all one way regarding Europe, so the potential is certainly there for a powerful snapback. Russia needs to sell gas to Europe as it makes so much money from this. There is a bit of give and take then. Yes, Europe is hugely dependent on Russian gas, but Russia is dependent on Europe's money for that gas.

Back to the US, housing data looks like it is turning, which is no surprise given the pandemic run-up in prices and subsequent rate rise. Affordability metrics have become way too stretched, so a slowdown is inevitable. Just how severe this is depends on a multitude of factors, but we do not see a repeat of the Great Financial Crisis housing bubble collapse. The recent negativity surrounding equities has been put to one side this week as a combination of bad news fatigue and low equity positioning has led to a rally. Earnings season is gearing up for a big week next week, and so far it is probably not as bad as feared, which is another reason for the nascent equity rally. The movement spread into meme stock spaces with some large gains for GME and AMC, and crypto stocks benefited from a Bitcoin rally before Tesla trounced it with its earnings.

The dollar is weaker now after the ECB's 50 basis point hike, down to 106.69. Oil at $96 is also helping equities, ex-energy of course. Bitcoin wobbled but steadied after Tesla and trades at $22,700 now, while Gold is lower at $1,689.

See forex today

European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx +0.95, FTSE +0.1% and Dax -0.8%.

US futures are higher: S&P and Dow are flat, while Nasdaq is +0.3%

Wall Street (QQQ) (SPY) top news

ECB raises interest rates by 50 basis points.

Tesla (TSLA) beats on EPS due largely to Bitcoin sales and revenue in line. Growth is strong, but margins are lower.

United Airlines (UAL) is down sharply as it misses top and bottom lines and warns on fuel.

American Airlines (AAL) matches top and bottom line estimates.

AT&T (T) beats on top on bottom lines but issues a lower cash forecast, so shares fall 2%.

DR Horton (DHI) beats on earnings but cuts forecast due to the slowing housing market.

Travelers (TRV) beats on top and bottom lines.

Danaher (DHR) beats on top and bottom lines.

Carnival (CCL) offers stock for sale for up to $1 billion.

Alcoa (AA) up on share repurchase and earnings.

Nokia (NOK) revenue growth of 11%, shares up 6% premarket.

Amazon (AMZN) buys One Medical (ONEM).

Microsoft (MSFT) reportedly freezes hires.

Upgrades and downgrades

Source: WSJ.com

Economic releases