Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 24:

The equity market enter the key week of earnings season with Apple, Google, Meta Platforms, Amazon and Microsoft all reporting later this week. That will set the tone for this rally and see if it can continue toward midterms. I have been calling for this move to continue, but this week presents a huge hurdle. The headwinds from rising rates have appeared to stall with the Nasdaq rising in recent weeks despite bond yields moving higher. We have now had 12 straight weeks of gains for the US 10-year yield, but the Nasdaq bottomed (so far) on October 13.

The dollar is back pushing higher despite the supposed BOJ intervention. This intervention was a bit better constructed in my view as it was done late Friday in poor liquidity and then was helped by the doveish Fed article from our main man, Nick Timiraos. The dollar is back higher this morning despite it all. The dollar index is at 112.44 as the Chinese yuan weakens further. Oil is also lower on worries about the Chinese economy and a global recession. Oil is $84.06, and Gold too is lower at $1,648. Bitcoin is at $19,400.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.5%, FTSE flat and Dax +1.2%.

US futures are also higher: S&P and Dow are both +0.4% and Nasdaq is +0.2%.

Hang Seng falls 6% overnight.

EU PMI data slightly worse than expected, confirms recession ahead.

Sunak odds on to become the next UK PM.

Tesla (TSLA) reportedly cut prices in China.

Boeing (BA): Saudi PIF is reportedly interested in a large order.

Alibaba (BABA) is down 12% on weak Chinese data and political worries.

Royal Phillips (PHG) to cut up to 4,000 jobs.

Credit Suisse (CS) agrees to pay $234 million to end French tax probe.

Costco (COST) Teamsters union ratifies national contract with Costco.

Mattel (MAT) to pay $3.5 million to settle SEC charges over financial misstatements in 2017.

Twitter (TWTR): "The banks providing $13 billion in financing for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform have abandoned plans to sell the debt to investors because of uncertainty around the social media company's fortunes and losses, people familiar with the matter said" -Reuters.

