Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 13:

Well, that was a bit unexpecte!. I did mention the risk-reward was playing toward a higher inflation print leading to a sell-off in equities, but I did not expect that to be the outcome. This will now make the recent risk-rally show its true colors. Does the market have the stomach to keep rallying? Initial signs are point toward no, but the initial movement is not where the big money generally plays. It takes time for the fundies to turn their big ships around.

Equity markets have given up about 400 Dow Jones points, and the dollar has spiked again. Fed funds futures are now odds-on that 75 basis points will arrive in September and are pushing out any perceived Fed pivot. Inflation is here to stay. This was my base case, but I expected this print to show signs of a slowdown. Commodities have fallen across the board, but even with that the sheer breadth of inflation now is concerning. It has branched out to all sectors and is becoming endemic. This will lead to inflation expectations rising sharply, and consumers will pull back accordingly.

Nasdaq futures are already down 2% and counting, while the dollar index is back above 109.10 now. Bitcoin too will follow the Nasdaq lower ($21,300 now), but there could be more pain to come. Gold is at $1,704, and oil is trading at $87.10.

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.7%, FTSE -0.4% and Dax -0.4%.

US futures are lower: S&P -1.6%, Dow -1.2% and Nasdaq -2.2%.

Wall Street top news (SPY) (QQQ)

US CPI is higher than expected. Equities fall, dollar rises.

EU is unlikely to cap the price of Russian gas-Guardian.

Oracle (ORCL) up on strong earnings.

Rent the Runway (RENT) is down 20% on staff cuts.

Oatly (OTLY) down on Credit Suisse downgrade.

Nintendo is up on solid sales for a new title.

Revenance Therapeutics (RVNC) is down on stock offerings.

Driven Brands is also down on stock offering.

Iron Source (IS) up on dropping bid for Unity Software.

Apple (AAPL): Wedbush says iPhone 14 orders look strong and tend toward higher-priced versions.

