Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Dead cat bounce or deadly dip?

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 5:
Equity markets look set for something of a bounce on Tuesday after a series of heavy losses on Monday put the Nasdaq deeper into bears hands and big tech, in particular, suffered a pretty heavy day. This was of course not helped by Facebook (FB) stock which cratered nearly 5% on the back of problems for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, see here. But none were immune, with Apple and Amazon also suffering sharp falls. The only bright spot was Tesla (TSLA) with strong delivery numbers helping the stock close higher on the day, see here. It may be time to exit tech and rotate back into consumer defensive and small-cap names and the Russell 2000 (IWM) continues to be the best performing index and Pepsi has just beaten analyst expectations and upped forecasts.
The US still has to sort out its debt problems with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen telling CNBC that the US economy would fall into recession if Congress fails to act on the debt limit. It would be a lot worse than that if the US were to default, a recession would be the least of the issues caused.
Energy prices continue to add to woes and this will not help inflation concerns either. European gas and power prices are surging and EU governments are talking about intervention but Oil marches on regardless to a 7 year high and nearing $80 imminently, at $79 now. Gold is lower at $1758 and Bitcoin is just under $50,000. The dollar meanwhile is a tad higher at $1.1599 versus the euro. The US 10 Year yield is stable at 1.496%.
European markets are higher: FTSE +0.3%, Eurostoxx +0.7% and Dax +0.4%.
US futures are also higher: S&P +0.4%, Dow +0.5% and Nasdaq +0.3%.
Pepsi (PEP) is up 1% premarket as its beats estimates on EPS and revenue. Also raises forecasts.
Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) submits an application to FDA for emergency use authorization for a covid booster shot.
Albertsons (ACI) down 4% on BMO downgrade.
Coterra Energy (CTRA) up 2% premarket, announced a special dividend on Monday.
Expedia (EXPE) down 2% premarket, no news.
Magna International (MGA) Wells Fargo lowers price target.
Lordstown Motors (RIDE) down 6% premarket after Morgan Stanley downgrades and says plant sale was for a fifth of prior estimates.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) says employees must be covid vaccinated.
