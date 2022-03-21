Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Can equities hold onto recent gains?

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 21:

Equity markets closed out the week in impressive fashion on Friday as stocks again rallied. The bullish Fed and prospects for peace in Ukraine all helped as did the collapse in oil prices. This caught many short, and the squeeze was impressive. The test will come as we head to the end of the quarter and see if this move can continue.

The dollar is weaker overnight, down to 98.30 for the dollar index. Oil is back on the upswing and is 3% higher at $109. Gold is $1,924, and Bitcoin is $41,200.

European markets are lower but only slightly in calm trade: Eurostoxx -0.4%, FTSE -0.2% and Dax -0.1%.

US futures are also lower: Dow -0.2%, S&P -0.1% and Nasdaq -0.4%.

Wall Street News (SPY) (QQQ)

Russia Deputy PM says oil may rise to $300 if Russian oil is shunned.

Germany says it cannot function without Russian oil.

Boeing (BA) plane crashes in China.

Coinbase (COIN) short-seller Jim Chanos takes position.

Pinduoduo (PDD) up on earnings.

Kohls (KSS) received multiple buyout offers.

Manchester United (MANU) was upgraded by Deutsche.

NIO says no plans to raise prices.

Blackberry (BB) upgraded by RBC.

SAP down 2% on CFO departure.

Berkshire (BRK) buying Alleghany (Y).

Anaplan (PLAN) up 27% on the acquisition by Thomas Bravo.

Nielsen (NLSN) down 16% on the rejection of private equity offer.

Upgrades and Downgrades

Source: Benzinga Pro

Economic releases