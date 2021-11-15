Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Biden builds bridges as bitcoin fails to cross the SEC

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 15:

President Biden will sign one bill on Monday aimed at building bridges while his other bill needs some political bridge-building if it is to get passed. The $1.8 trillion social spending plan is up in the air just like the inflation it will likely cause. President Biden heads to New Hampshire to check out some bridge building of his own and get some clues on how it's done. Despite all this haggling over record inflation and stimulus bills, the equity market just keeps on trucking with more gains seen on Friday and futures pointing to follow through on Monday.

The dollar though remains strong at 1.1440 versus the euro while Gold is steady at $1866. Bitcoin isn't too bothered about the SEC ETF knockback, stable at $65,400 while yields fall back somewhat. Oil drops below $80 to trade at $79.87.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx and Dax are +0.3% while the FTSE is flat.

US futures are higher: S&P +0.4%, Nasdaq and Dow both +0.5%.

Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) stock news

Tesla (TSLA) Elon musk sells more shares, see here.

AMC CFO sells the stock, see here. CEO sold stock last week.

Oatly (OTLY) beats on EPS but revenue misses, down 14% premarket.

DollarTree (DLTR) Deutsche Bank upgrades.

Tyson Foods (TSN) beats on EPS and revenue.

Lucid Motors (LCID) earnings after the close, see here.

Boeing (BA) is close to restarting deliveries of 787 according to a Senior VP-CNBC.

Petco (WOOF) down boy down. Falls 3% premarket on Jefferies downgrade.

Vita Coco (COCO) started as a buy at Goldman Sachs, up 3% premarket.

XPeng (XPEV) second consecutive month of over 10k deliveries according to Inside EV.

Upgrades and downgrades

