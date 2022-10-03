Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 3:

Equity markets are attempting to put in a bottom on Monday despite some headwinds from Tesla (TSLA) over the weekend. Delivery numbers came in lower than expected but still showed growth on a yearly and monthly basis. Apple (AAPL), meanwhile, continues to suffer from last week's downgrade and a Bloomberg article regarding iPhone 14 demand. However, today sees a positive note, and analysts appear reasonably satisfied withTesla's news despite the share price reaction in the premarket. Let us see if this is the bottom for now.

Over in the UK, the farce continues with the Prime Minister already backtracking on her tax cut plans. Sterling is a bit higher as a result, but overall the dollar is flat as it tests the BOJ's resolve again. The Dollar Index is up at 112.30. Bitcoin and gold are modestly higher at $19,200 and $1,667, respectively, while Oil is on a charge to $83.40. OPEC is talking about cutting supplies by 1 million barrels a day.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +1.2%, FTSE +0.5% and Dax is flat.

US futures are also higher: S&P +0.8%, Nasdaq +0.85 and Dow +0.5%.

Wall Street top news

OPEC+ talk of cutting oil supply by 1 m bpd.

UK backtracks on tax cut plans.

Tesla (TSLA) misses on delivery estimates.

Credit Suisse (CS) stock down again on CDS swap talk, financials, etc.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWBK) cuts 1,000 jobs.

Vodafone (VOD) confirms talks with Three UK.

Peloton (PTON) partners with Hilton to place its product in all US Hiltons.

Robinhood (HOOD) closing five offices.

Moderna (MRNA) declines to hand over data on covid vaccine to China.

Apple (AAPL): Morgan Stanley said app store revenue declne could be worst ever. Evercore says iPhone 14 Max and Pro orders look strong.

ABB (ABB) finishes spin-off of Acceleron.

Levi Strauss (LEVI): Bank of America says best in class.

Freshpet (FRPT): Barrons reports they hired bankers for possibel sale.

Upgrades and downgrades

