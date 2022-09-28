Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 28:
Volatility knows no bounds as we truly navigate our way through unprecedented times. Your author has been in the markets for the DotCom crash, the launch of the Euro, the Great Financial Crisis and the covid pandemic, but I struggle to remember a time when markets were so nervous and unsettled. The dollar resumed its uptrend overnight, but this morning we then got intervention in the UK bond market by the Bank of England. A curious move to buy the long end of the curve to suppress long-term rates, while at the same time they are likely to boost short-term interest rates by up to 100bps at the next policy meeting.
Sterling reacted crazily, initially surging before collapsing. Gold spiked as comparable yields fell, while stocks initially tried to rally as it looked like a pivot from a major central bank. As one Bloomberg analyst put it, we have gone from QE (quantitative easing) to QT (quantitative tightening ) and now onto QC (quantitative confusion). The market is certainly confused, and (as I always bang on) markets hate uncertainty. This will cause yet another drop in liquidity as sterling books are closed all over town. This makes volatility even more likely. In my old life, this is when my boss walks over and says "nothing stupid in sterling". In other words, if you have a position and it costs money, get out. That is likely to be ongoing in many dealing rooms this morning, so the logical conclusion is to pull away from sterling risk.
Oh yeah, and while we are at it, according to a report from Bloomberg Apple (AAPL) is telling suppliers not to increase production as demand is not there for the new iPhone 14. Yikes! Apple is the general, and in a war the generals always go last. So when Apple finally topples over, then maybe we can say we have reached a bottom.
The dollar index as a result of this chaos is stronger at 114.22, Gold is up to $1,635, and Oil is back above $80. Bitcoin is flat at $19,000.
European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.3%, FTSE also -0.3% and Dax -0.4%.
US futures are higher: S&P +0.3%, Dow +0.5% and Nasdaq +0.1%.
Wall Street top news (SPY) (QQQ)
Bank of England to buy long-term bonds.
ECB says more rate hikes to come.
Biogen (BIIB) up 45% on positive news for Alzheimer's drug.
LYFT to freeze hiring.
Blackberry (BB) beats on top and bottom lines.
Canopy Growth (CGC) to sell retail Canadian operations.
Walt Disney (DIS) shutting some parks as hurricane approaches Florida.
Docusign (DOCU) to cut workforce.
Apple (AAPL) asked suppliers not to increase production.
Ocugen (OCGN) licensing deal with Washington University for covid vaccine.
Merck (MRK) deal with Sinopharm for oral covid treatment in China.
