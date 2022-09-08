Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 8:

The ECB just took out the big stick to try and beat inflation as it announced its largest ever rate hike – 75 basis points. The move had largely been telegraphed to markets, which are not responding too much. Also the ECB increased its inflation projections. Still projecting what looks to be a very optimistic inflation rate of 2.4% in 2024. All eyes now turn to Fed Chair Powell's speech, and in a hawkish hint Nick Timiraos from the WSJ wrote a piece yesterday hinting at 75 bps. He had the ear of the Fed in June when it surprised markets, so does he repeat the trick?

Time will tell, but for now all is rosy in equity land. Markets rallied yesterday as oil fell off a cliff. A slight contradiction there – oil collapsed because of fears of a global meltdown, but equities went up. Hmmm, curious. Risk appetites are still out there with GameStop rallying sharply despite some poor earnings. The UK has a new Prime Minister and is already trying to tackle the energy crisis. More borrowing is required then! Look out below for sterling.

Bitcoin is holding at $19,100, Oil trades for $82.30, and Gold is steady at $1,716. The dollar index trades at 109.64.

See forex today

European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.5%, FTSE -0.1% and Dax -0.9%.

US futures are flat: Nasdaq -0.1%, Dow, and S&P 500 are flat.

Wall Street top news (QQQ)(SPY)

First Solar (FSLR) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Apple (AAPL) unveils new iPhone 14.

AMC Entertainment: Former Disney CEO says, "I don’t think movies ever return, in terms of moviegoing, to the level that they were at pre-pandemic” -CNBC.

Twitter (TWTR): Former Disney CEO says "substantial portion" of Twitter's users were "not real" in 2016 when Disney was weighing a purchase of the social network-Reuters.

GameStop (GME): Eare poor sales lower, announces partnership with FTX.

Asana (ASAN) up 18% on strong earnings.

Moderna (MRNA) up after Deutsche Ban upgrades, maybe they read my note, see here: Three dividend stocks that look interesting for the long run: BHP, MRNA, BTI

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is down sharply on an earnings miss-CNBC

Frontier Group (ULCC) is down in premarket on a downgrade from Raymond James.

SNAP up as Bank of America ups price target.

Shopify (SHOP) gets a new finance chief.

Revance Thera (RVNC) gets FDA approval.

The Lovesac (LOVE) up 10% on earnings.

Upgrades and downgrades

Source: WSJ.com

Economic releases due