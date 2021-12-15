Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): All hail or halt for the Fed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 15:

Today is Fed day, and everything else is just transitory! With a more hawkish stance widely expected, risk assets have been taking the brunt of recent selling. We are not quite convinced by this acceptance of a hawkish stance. Omicron is still a threat, and the Fed has for the past two decades always maintained a cautious, market-friendly approach. Employment is still not back to pre-pandemic levels, and the Fed has consistently maintained that this is one of its primary objectives.

Elon Musk is racking up the person of the year gongs with the FT adding to Time Magazine's prize from last week. Doge traders would certainly agree as an Elon tweet regarding Tesla accepting Doge for certain merchandise payments was credited with a 28% pop in the Doge price yesterday.

Back to fiat currencies now: the dollar is treading a soft approach ahead of the Fed meeting at 1.1270 versus the euro. Bitcoin trades at $48,100, Gold at $1,769, and oil is $69.74. It is a largely uneventful morning so far.

European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx +0.1%, FTSE -0.4% and Dax +0.3%.

US futures are also mixed: S&P and Dow are flat, while the Nasdaq is -0.3%.

Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) news

UK inflation is at a 10-year high.

ECB and BOE decisions are expected tomorrow.

Peloton (PTON): JPMorgan removes from top internet picks.

Toyota (TM) says it will produce a record 800k vehicles in January.

Roblox (RBLX) says daily active users are up 35% YoY.

Eli Lilly (LLY) guidance beats estimates, up 5.5% premarket.

Vir Bio (VIR) up 4% premarket as more data on covid-19 treatment is released.

Six Flags (SIX): Goldman Sachs upgrades, up 2% premarket.

United Parcel Service (UPS) named a top pick by UBS.

CMC materials (CCMP) up 27% on the acquisition by Entegris.

Blackberry (BB): QNX to be used by BMW.

Upgrades and downgrades

Economic releases