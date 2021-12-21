Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): A stuttering Santa rally may get underway

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 21:

The shortest day of the year for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere is today. Next up summer! This winter is hopefully the end of covid lockdowns as we enter the third winter of discontent. AMC is setting attendance records though showing that pent-up demand is still huge and likely to fuel further growth in share prices and GDP for the year ahead.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) did a good impression of Scrooge over the weekend as he torpedoed President Biden's Build Back Better plan. Stocks were collateral damage of the bargain falling apart. However, perhaps he was visited by the three ghosts of Christmas as he makes an about-face this morning by issuing a more conciliatory statement. Ghosts or no ghosts, stocks are less spooked after Manchin and are trying to get the polar express Santa rally going again.

The dollar is quiet as the Turkish lira dominates the FX space. The dollar is lower at 1.1297 versus the euro, Gold is higher at $1,799, and Bitcoin is up at $48,600. Oil has also taken some comfort, recovering to $69.65. Yields are all higher this morning but not significantly so. The VIX has fallen back to 21.8.

European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.55, FTSE +0.2% and Dax +1%

US futures are also higher: S&P +0.8%, Dow +0.75% and Nasdaq +1%.

Nike (NKE) just does it again as earnings beat on the top and bottom lines. Up 2% premarket. see more.

AMC still outperforming as it closed up 2% on Monday.

Tesla (TSLA) achieved our $910 target, closing below $900 on Monday.

Apple (AAPL): Foxconn India plant, an important partner, is closed this week, see more.

BlackBerry (BB) has earnings after the close today, preview here.

Micron Technology (MU) beats EPS by 5 cents. It's a semiconductor stock, so naturally it goes up!

Citrix Systems (CTXS) up 7% premarket on Bloomberg report that Elliot and Vista may bid.

General Mills (GIS) revenue beats, but EPS missed estimates.

Moderna (MRNA) CEO says work on a booster to target Omicron to begin soon and only minor adjustments are needed.

Nikola (NKLA) to pay a $125 million civil penalty to settle an SEC charge-CNBC.

