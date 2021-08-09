Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): More records as the squeeze continues and AMC releases after the close

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 9:

Another day, another record. That was again a copy/paste {insert name here] as once again the indices grind higher and appear to frustrate many who have predicted a late summer fall. At some stage things will have to at least pull back. Nothing can keep going up forever, but 2021 is proving nothing if not resilient. Friday's jobs report was just the tonic the market needed with strong growth putting tapering back on the agenda for the FX and bond markets, but the equity market just sees more jobs, more money and more printing. Good news is plentiful though as the week kicks off with reports of a vote in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill possible by Tuesday and Berkshire Hathaway bullish on the economy in its latest results.

The dollar has continued to find renewed strength from Friday's jobs report and is trading at $1.1760 versus the euro, while Oil has slumped to $65. Oil is dumping hard as JPMorgan and Goldman lower China growth forecasts, but so far equities are ignoring this. Bitcoin is stronger at $45,400, and Gold is steady at $1,746. Yields and VIX are higher but not worryingly so: 1.28% and 17, respectively.

European markets are mixed in quiet trade: EuroStoxx is +0.15, FTSE -0.2% and Dax -0.1%.

US futures are also mixed: the Nasdaq is +0.2%, Dow -0.3% and the S&P -0.1%.

Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart's (WMT) Flipkart must face antitrust investigations, according to a ruling by India's Supreme Court.

Alibaba (BABA) is in the headlines again as it fires a manager accused of sexual assault, and Chinese state media was reportedly highly critical of the company.

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) US Judge says the company can ask passengers to show proof of vaccination.

Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) says it will investigate functions of WeChat's youth mode after Chinese prosecutors say the mode does not comply with laws protecting minors - Reuters.

BioNTech (BNTX) earnings show huge beat, stock up 4% premarket.

Crypto stocks are higher as Bitcoin pops over the weekend. COIN.

Oil stocks are lower on the 4% fall in crude oil. COP, BP, CVX, XOM.

Tesla (TSLA) was upgraded by Jefferies.

Viatris (VTRS) reports better than expected results, stock up 3%.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) beats on EPS and revenue, but guidance misses. Down 5% premarket.

Tyson Foods (TSN) EPS and sales beat estimates. Up 3% premarket.

ZoomInfo (ZI) announces secondary stock offering of 20m shares, stock down 3% premarket.

F45 Training (FXLV) Guggenheim starts as a Buy, Macquarie, Baird and Cowen start coverage with an outperform rating. Goldman starts with a neutral rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): BMO upgrades.

Dollar Tree (DLTR): Deutsche downgrades.

WYNN downgraded by Bank of America.

