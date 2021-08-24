Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): More records as the dip does not last

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 24:

Markets look set for further record highs as even the looming Jackson Hole event on Friday (though it is not actually in Jackson Hole) fails to dent equity market magnificence. Record highs are in sight yet again after last week's dip-buying opportunity. Goldman has upped the chances of the taper talk commencing and if yesterday's rally was amusingly put down to the FDA giving full approval to Pfizer (PFE), then we wait with bated breath to see what happens as Dr. Fauci says more vaccines are shortly due for full approval. In reality the market went up, because it wanted to, because it had dipped, and because money just keeps flowing in as buybacks commence.

The dollar tumbles now at 1.1740 versus the euro. Bitcoin is at $49,300, Oil is higher at $66.50, and Gold is at $1,805.

European markets are mixed: the Dax is higher on German GDP +0.3%, while the FTSE and Eurostoxx are both down 0.3%.

US futures are higher: S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.15%.

Goldman Sachs increases the chances of a Fed taper announcement in November from 25% to a 45% chance.

German GDP 9.8% versus 9.6% expected.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says may not need covid boosters forever, waiting on data to see if a third shot gives lasting protection.

MRNA, JNJ: Fauci expects further covid vaccines to receive full FDA approval soon.

Coinbase (COIN): Needham starts as a buy.

Dole (DOLE): Goldman starts as a buy as does Deutsche.

XPEV begins exporting P7 car-CNBC.

Boeing (BA): FAA to review how Boeing employees treat safety on the FAA's behalf, according to CNBC, WSJ.

Best Buy (BBY) results ahead of estimates on EPS and revenue, stock up 4% premarket.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW): EPS and revenue ahead of estimates, stock up 10% premarket.

DIDI up 4% premarket as talk that the company will not launch ride hailing in UK and Europe.

Chinese stock dead cat bounce? JD, BABA, BIDU, PDD, BILI, TME, BEKE are all up sharply in the premarket.

Genmab (GMAB) was downgraded by HC Wainright.

Peloton (PTON) up 2% premarket, results tomorrow after the close.

