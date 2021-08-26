Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 26:
Jackson hole has everything on hold as market movements are for next week it would appear. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to zoom in as the meeting is not in person this year due to covid. Tough-talking on tapering is unlikely as the Fed chair is likely to maintain his friendly face toward markets and not risk another taper tantrum. Even meme stocks managed to stay calm yesterday and wait for further guidance. Fed member Esther George was straight forward though with some early hawkish comments that markets may not like hearing in an interview with Yahoo Finance.
"I think it is time to begin to ease back from the amount of accommodation that's going into the economy given the outlook that we have," said George. "So I would be in favor of beginning that process sooner rather than later."
Look out below! Unlikely that our man Powell will be quite so direct.
The dollar has weakened somewhat this morning to 1.1770 versus the euro, Oil is steady at $67.80. Gold is at $1,788, and Bitcoin is sliding still at $47,000. Still keeping that negative correlation with meme stocks then. Yields are higher ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting.
European markets are lower: FTSE -0.1%, Dax -0.5% and Eurostoxx -0.3%.
US futures are mixed: Dow +0.1%, S&P flat and Nasdaq -0.1%.
SPY stock news and forecast
US GDP second revision is due at 1330/0830.
Jackson Hole symposium due later today 1500/1000
MSFT, GOOGL promise increased spending on cybersecurity after the White House meeting.
Select Quote (SLQT): -29% premarket on weak results.
Williams Sonoma (WSM) up 15% premarket on strong results, buyback program and increased dividend.
Pure Storage (PSTG) is up 13% premarket, lucky for some on strong earnings and guidance.
JOYY (YY) is a joy if you are long as rumours of a deal to take the company private see the stock up 12% premarket.
1-800 Flowers (FLWS) down 9% on results.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) up 7% on results and guidance.
Snowflake (SNOW) has not seen any snow falling as stock up 4% on strong results.
Dollar General (DG) down 3% after results, guidance disappoints.
Zoom Video (ZM): Morgan Stanley upgrades.
Salesforce (CRM) up 3% premarket on results.
Peloton (PTON) results after the close.
Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers
Economic releases
