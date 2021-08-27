Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Jackson Hole sees equities stall as PCE ticks up

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 27:
Finally, Friday is here, and we can get this taper talk over with. Yes, it is the annual Fed summer barbeque and Fed Chair Powell is due to cook up a storm and talk the taper. Equity markets have basically been on hold for much of the last few days with risk being limited in case of an unexpected surprise. That seems unlikely given how friendly Powell is toward equity markets, but he will likely have to at least mention the word taper. Will that cause a tantrum this time around?
The Fed's favourite inflation data is just out, and it is not good news for doves with a high reading at 4.2% yearly. The Fed will be forced to act now before inflation gets out of control and it has to chase an overheating economy.
European markets are mixed: Dax -0.1%, FTSE -0.1% and Eurostoxx +0.2%.
US futures are positive: Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.2% and Nasdaq +0.3%.
Jackson Hole is due at 1000 EST / 1500 GMT.
PCE Inflation data 4.2% versus 3.6% estimate.
Peloton (PTON) is down 7% on disappointing results and the company being subpoenaed over injuries.
Tesla (TSLA) files an application to sell electricity in Texas.
Bill.com (BILL) up 14% premarket on strong results.
VMWare (VMW) down 6% on results.
Gap (GPS) is up 8% premarket on strong results.
Applied Therapeutics (APLT) downgraded by Goldman, stock down 9% premarket.
Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI) might be a bargain at some stage as the stock drops sharply after results.
HP (HPQ) beats estimates but cited chip shortages again and sales disappointed. Morgan Stanley also downgraded. Stock down 4% in premarket.
Workday (WDAY) up 7% on strong results.
DELL beats earnings estimates but falls nearly 2% premarket.
Big Lots (BIG) fell big, 14%, after results miss estimates.
Economic releases
