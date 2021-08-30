Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Jackson Hole fails to sink markets as record run continues

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 30:

Stocks set for more records as Friday's summer Jackson Hole central bank address by Fed Chair Powell gave markets just the tonic they needed. Bit of a tongue twister there to start us off just to check you are all awake! Tapering may be in the cards for 2021, but interest rate hikes certainly are not was the central message that allowed equity investors to double down and push for more all-time highs. The gift that just keeps on giving is the stock market in 2021. Further news for vaccine stocks was welcome after Moderna had to pull another 1 million doses in Japan. Israel is picking up its booster drive as delta infections reach record levels. Where Israel goes the rest of the world tends to follow, so expect further demand for vaccines as 2021 and 2022 progress.

Oil has dipped after a strong week last week, back now at $69, but still on track to breach $70 as hurricane season kicks off. The dollar is stuck at 1.18 versus the euro, while Gold is trading for $1,816 and Bitcoin for $47,700.

European markets are ever so slightly higher: FTSE closed for UK late summer bank holiday, Eurostoxx +0.15% and Dax +0.15%.

US futures are also tame with S&P 500 +0.1%, Dow +0.1% and Nasdaq (yes, you guessed it) +0.1%.

Moderna (MRNA) down 2% premarket as another 1 million doses are pulled in Japan.

Li Auto (LI) up 2% premarket on results and deliveries that rose 166%.

GlobalStar (GSAT) up 40% premarket on report in AppleInsider that iPhone 13 will be able to utilize satelleite-CNBC.

Weber (WEBR): Goldman says to get barbequing and puts a buy rating on the stock, up 4% premarket. JPMorgan puts an overweight rating on WEBR (too easy!). Bank of America also starts coverage with a buy.

Levi Strauss (LEVI): Wells Fargo puts an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) is up 40% premarket on its partnership with Amazon (AMZN).

NetEase (NTES) is down 8% as China limits the number of hours kids can play online games-Benzinga.

Bilibili (BILI): See above! stock is down 5% premarket.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) up 2% premarket on multiple positive research notes from Wall Street investment banks-Benzinga.

Zoom Video (ZM) reports earnings after the close.

