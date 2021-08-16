Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Equities set to take a breather from record breaking

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 16:
US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well, because it is a Monday, and the market needs a breather. A bit more talk on the airwaves over the weekend about tapering has led to some worries and the renewed march of the Delta variant is still not going away, meaning investors start the week in a slightly hesitant tone. Results season is pretty much done and dusted, so that impetus is also behind us. What is left, however, is earnings from the main retailers who are likely to be more affected than most other stocks from Delta, so they could put a negative spin on things. The big picture remains solid for now with the Fed still printing by the bucket load and stock buybacks flooding into the market after strong results.
The dollar is stronger at 1.1769 versus the euro. Oil is 2% lower at $66.54 on the back of some poor Chinese data. Gold is at $1,775, and Bitcoin is near $47,400.
European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.7%, FTSE -1% and Dax -0.5%.
US futures are also lower in lockstep: S&P -0.4%, Dow -0.4% and Nasdaq -0.4%.
SPY stock news and forecast
Taliban heads for complete Afghan takeover as Kabul descends into chaotic exodus.
China is to fight rising commodity costs with policy initiatives.
Chinese retail sales and industrial output lower than expected.
Walmart (WMT) announces senior appointment for crypto strategy.
Tesla (TSLA) US announces a formal investigation into Tesla Autopilot.
Sonos (SONO) up 10% premarket on a favourable ruling in relation to Google. Also upgraded by Jefferies.
Chipotle (CMG) Raymond James is not hungry for the stock as it downgrades it.
Tencent Music (TME) is planning to stop its $5 billion Hong Kong listing as the Chinese regulatory crackdown continues.
CureVac (CVAC) up 8% premarket on covid vaccine study showing promising results.
NIO XPEV, LI are down on news of a driver fatality. This will possibly lead to increased regulation on autonomous driving. See more.
BEKE, PDD, JD, NTES, TME, BILI Chinese names are down as retail sales and industrial production data missed estimates and further regulatory concerns over Tencent Music (TME) pulling its IPO.
Proctor & Gamble (PCG) up 2% premarket on an upgrade from RBC.
Economic releases
