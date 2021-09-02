Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 2:
The well-documented chip shortage came back to hit electric vehicle (EV) automakers on Wednesday with Tesla, NIO and XPeng (XPEV) all being affected. News arrived on Wednesday that Tesla had to halt production in China for four days last month due to chip shortages, and deliveries from NIO and XPeng have been hit by similar issues. Chip stocks remain bullish, while the aforementioned EV auto stocks are less so.
Taper talk is due to dominate the holiday season it would appear as the latest CNBC survey shows. This will not bother markets much unless it is accompanied by rate hike speculation or rising yields.
Big tech is under the spotlight again as Whatsapp (FB) is fined €267 million by the EU for breaching privacy rules and India announces an investigation into Apple just as Japan appears to close one. Travel stocks continue to rally in Europe as the bloc's vaccine drive accelerates with high uptake in the majority of countries.
The currency market remains steady with the dollar modestly weaker to 1.1850 versus the euro. Gold trades at $1,815 and Oil is still mired at $69. Bitcoin looks to have finally cracked $50,000 with the crypto leader at $50,100 now, so keep an eye on those meme stocks as the negative correlation persists. Crypto stocks (MARA, RIOT, COIN) could benefit.
Chewy (CHWY) down 10% premarket on sales results.
Ncino (NCNO) up 10% premarket on earnings.
Five Below (FIVE) is certainly below as it is down 8% premarket after earnings, revenue missed.
Hormel (HRL) down 3% premarket on higher input costs. Inflation is transitory. Guess they did not get the memo.
Hill-Rom (HRC) to be bought by Baxter (BAX).
Signet (SIG) smashed EPS, up 5% premarket.
OKTA revenue and EPS ahead, but shares fall 1% premarket.
Nutanix (NTNX) Needham increases price target, up 7%.
NKLA announced a deal with Bosch for fuel cell manufacture.
Veeva (VEEV) down 7% premarket after earnings.
American Eagle (AEO) increases dividend by 31%, revenue misses, down 5% premarket.
Texas Capital (TCBI) downgraded by Wedbush.
GSAT: SEC filing says it received substantial advance payment from a customer.
Asana (ASAN) up 11% premarket on results and guidance.
