Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Broken record as stock surge shows no signs of slowing

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 31:
That's all for August folks, yet another series of records for the major indices as the gift of 2021 just keeps on giving. The doveish Jackson Hole comments have helped serve bear's heads on a platter to the bulls, who are insatiable for more records. 2021 remains well on course to smash the 1995 record for setting new all-time highs in the S&P 500. The market appears to want to keep on rallying, and there seems little of anything with the ability to derail the train. We had the inflation scare back in March with the 10-year heading for 2%, but the Fed dampened that down. We have had some slowing economic data, new virus strains and meme stock madness, but nothing is slowing this bull run. September is historically a good month for the S&P 500, so here we go again. The writing may be on the wall for the Fed's ever-expanding balance sheet as ECB member Holzman says it would recommend a reduction in PEPP in Q4.
Things may be changing though as the poster child of the pandemic, Zoom Video (ZM), drops over 13% in premarket trading as earnings last night disappointed. Zoom beat on EPS and revenue but missed on guidance. The pandemic growth rate was always a tough act to follow.
The dollar, meanwhile, is weakening on the continued equity strength due to doveish themes. EUR/USD at 1.1836 now, Oil is steady just under $69, and Gold is at $1,812. Bitcoin is also proving remarkably steady at $48,000.
European markets are lower: FTSE -0.6%, Eurostoxx -0.2% and Dax -0.2%.
US futures are all slightly lower: Dow -0.1%, S&P -0.15% and Nasdaq -0.2%.
SPY stock news
ECB taper? Holzman recommends a reduction in PEPP purchases in Q4.
OPEC+ expects oil stocks (as in stockpiles) to fall this year.
Reuters exclusive says Biden administration plans to make federal lands cheaper to access for solar and wind power developers.
Apple (AAPL) and GOOGL: South Korea passes a bill to curb policies in relation to tech firms own billing systems-CNBC.
ZOOM (ZM) is down 13% as guidance disappoints.
Five9 (FIVN) down on the back of Zoom read-across.
Robinhood (HOOD) falls again after CNBC reports Paypal (PYPL) may launch its own stock trading platform and the SEC's comments regarding a possible end to payment for order flow.
Globalstar (GSAT) down 13% premarket after huge gains on Monday on iPhone 13 plan to use satellites.
Netease (NTES) up 3% premarket after Q2 results.
PDD, BABA, BILI all rally premarket as Chinese tech names recover some ground.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) up 3% premarket after Jefferies starts coverage with a buy rating.
Moderna (MRNA): According to a study in the Journal of American Medical Association, the Moderna vaccine produced more than twice the level of antibodies as the Pfizer (PFE) / BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine.
Pershing Square SPAC (PSTH) to buy an extra 2.9% of Universal Music Group (UMG).
Boeing (BA): Ryanair (RYAAY) says it wants to make a significant order for 737 Max 10 but no agreement on pricing so far.
Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to three-week highs amid strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD has surged toward 1.1850, hitting the highest since early August. Eurozone CPI beat estimates with 3% YoY and Core CPI hit 1.6%. The dollar is sliding amid the Fed's dovishness and end-of-month flows.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.38, benefiting from fresh dollar selling. The market mood remains upbeat after the Fed and despite weak Chinese data. Markets are also shrugging off Brexit concerns and elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD bulls retain control above $1,800, near multi-week tops
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence support on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from near four-week tops.
Experts believe Bitcoin will form a “double bubble” before prices retrace
2013 Bitcoin bull run that witnessed 75% drop before 1,750% gain is similar to current price action. As Bitcoin changes hands, a repeat of 2013's "double bubble" is more likely.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.