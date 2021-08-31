Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Broken record as stock surge shows no signs of slowing

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 31:

That's all for August folks, yet another series of records for the major indices as the gift of 2021 just keeps on giving. The doveish Jackson Hole comments have helped serve bear's heads on a platter to the bulls, who are insatiable for more records. 2021 remains well on course to smash the 1995 record for setting new all-time highs in the S&P 500. The market appears to want to keep on rallying, and there seems little of anything with the ability to derail the train. We had the inflation scare back in March with the 10-year heading for 2%, but the Fed dampened that down. We have had some slowing economic data, new virus strains and meme stock madness, but nothing is slowing this bull run. September is historically a good month for the S&P 500, so here we go again. The writing may be on the wall for the Fed's ever-expanding balance sheet as ECB member Holzman says it would recommend a reduction in PEPP in Q4.

Things may be changing though as the poster child of the pandemic, Zoom Video (ZM), drops over 13% in premarket trading as earnings last night disappointed. Zoom beat on EPS and revenue but missed on guidance. The pandemic growth rate was always a tough act to follow.

The dollar, meanwhile, is weakening on the continued equity strength due to doveish themes. EUR/USD at 1.1836 now, Oil is steady just under $69, and Gold is at $1,812. Bitcoin is also proving remarkably steady at $48,000.

European markets are lower: FTSE -0.6%, Eurostoxx -0.2% and Dax -0.2%.

US futures are all slightly lower: Dow -0.1%, S&P -0.15% and Nasdaq -0.2%.

ECB taper? Holzman recommends a reduction in PEPP purchases in Q4.

OPEC+ expects oil stocks (as in stockpiles) to fall this year.

Reuters exclusive says Biden administration plans to make federal lands cheaper to access for solar and wind power developers.

Apple (AAPL) and GOOGL: South Korea passes a bill to curb policies in relation to tech firms own billing systems-CNBC.

ZOOM (ZM) is down 13% as guidance disappoints.

Five9 (FIVN) down on the back of Zoom read-across.

Robinhood (HOOD) falls again after CNBC reports Paypal (PYPL) may launch its own stock trading platform and the SEC's comments regarding a possible end to payment for order flow.

Globalstar (GSAT) down 13% premarket after huge gains on Monday on iPhone 13 plan to use satellites.

Netease (NTES) up 3% premarket after Q2 results.

PDD, BABA, BILI all rally premarket as Chinese tech names recover some ground.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) up 3% premarket after Jefferies starts coverage with a buy rating.

Moderna (MRNA): According to a study in the Journal of American Medical Association, the Moderna vaccine produced more than twice the level of antibodies as the Pfizer (PFE) / BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine.

Pershing Square SPAC (PSTH) to buy an extra 2.9% of Universal Music Group (UMG).

Boeing (BA): Ryanair (RYAAY) says it wants to make a significant order for 737 Max 10 but no agreement on pricing so far.

