Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 13:

Stocks are set for a higher open on Monday as last week's horror show is put behind us. Well, horror show is a bit strong, but considering the strong 2021 we have had so far, it seems cataclysmic to have five consecutive days of losses for the Dow Jones and four consecutive days for the S&P 500. European markets have taken a very strong positive start to the week as the ECB says inflation is likely to be temporary and rising oil prices support the energy sector heavy FTSE.

EV stocks are geared for a boost if House Democrats get their way with plans for more credits for unionized US-made electric vehicles. Toyota and Honda are already complaining, so keep a close eye, but Tesla should benefit. Apple is worth a close look after Friday's sharp sell-off on the Epic Games ruling, and AMC remains bid with Disney looking to debut the rest of its 2021 season in cinemas, not on streaming. The rest of the Democrats' plan may not be so appealing to the stock market though as it includes raising corporate taxes.

Oil has continued its strong path up to $70.50 now on OPEC raising 2022 demand forecasts. Gold is at $1,787, and Bitcoin continues to slide back to $44,000. The dollar is stronger at 1.1780 versus the euro.

European markets are higher: FTSE +1%, Dax +0.9% and EuroStoxx +1.2%.

US futures are also higher: Dow +0.6%, S&P +0.6% and Nasdaq +0.6%. Collusion?

Wall Street (SPY) top news

OPEC raises 2022 oil demand forecast-Crude oil price rises.

ECB Schnabel says inflation should fall a lot next year.

Many Chinese tech stocks are down again as China's Central Bank advisor says China should reduce tech monopolies.

General Mills (GIS): Credit Suisse cuts price target.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) delays first commercial research space flight.

DELL added to Goldman Sachs conviction buy list.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) says latest bid from Canadian Pacific (CP) is superior to Canadian National (CNI).

Alibaba (BABA) FT reports that the Chinese government wants to break up Alipay.

Pfizer (PFE) could get FDA approval for 5 to 11-year-olds next month, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Valneva (VALN) down 37% premarket on UK government giving it termination notice for supply of covid vaccine candidate.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Tencent Music (TME) downgraded by Loop.

Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers

