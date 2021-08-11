Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): All eyes on CPI as market takes Tuesday off and Southwest (LUV) struggles

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 11:

Equities put in another lackluster session on Tuesday with the major indices on tenterhooks ahead of today's Consumer Price Index number. Inflation is set for a return to the forefront of traders' minds despite the Fed pumping the transitory line across news screens all summer.

Coinbase (COIN) continues to make coin as earnings smash expectations. Earnings seem to always smash expectations these days with the latest data showing a 90% beat rate this quarter. The market has not reacted as strongly to this strong earnings season, showing that bullish momentum may be slowing. Or everyone may just be on the beach! Southwest (LUV) may not be carrying as many to the beach as, in the first sign of altered consumer behavior, the airline says it is seeing cancellations due to the Delta variant.

The White House has been busy passing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill through the Senate yesterday, while Wednesday sees a $3.5 trillion spending plan get through the first stage. Oil prices are also on the agenda with the White House reportedly asking OPEC to hike oil production to temper rising gas prices. Oil naturally took the news badly and has slumped to $67.50, while the dollar remains poised for a new handle, sitting at 1.1709 versus the euro. 10-year yields are up again ahead of the CPI at 1.36% now, and Bitcoin is up to $46,200.

European markets are higher : Dax +0.1%, FTSE +0.3% and Eurostoxx +0.1%.

US futures are mixed: S&P -0.1%, Dow +0.01% and Nasdaq -0.1%. Hectic stuff ahead of the CPI!

White House asks OPEC to increase production-CNBC.

Senate passes President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Senate passes initial stage of potential $3.5 trillion budget plan.

China to enact new anti-monopoly legislation between now and 2025.

US CPI due at 0830 EST/1330 UK.

Coinbase (COIN) beats earnings estimates comfortably, stock up 2% premarket.

Fubo TV (FUBO) beats on EPS and revenue and increased forecasts, stock surged 14% in after-hours. see more here.

NIO reports after the close today, see more here.

Norton LifeLock (NLOK) buying Avast. Shares of NLOK up in the premarket.

Upstart (UPST) earnings beat expectations, stock up 21% premarket.

Wix.com (WIX) down 10% premarket as sales guidance was below estimates, EPS and sales beat estimates.

McAfee (MCFE) earnings beat estimates, up 4% premarket.

Wendy's (WEN) up 3% premarket on strong earnings beat.

Canada Goose (GOOS) EPS is slightly ahead of forecasts, but stock down 1% premarket.

Southwest (LUV) Airlines says cancellations are increasing due to the Delta variant. Shares down 2% premarket.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) downgraded by Morgan Stanley.

