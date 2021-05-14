Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): The bounce is on for that Friday feeling but retail sales weigh

Here is what you need to know on Friday, May 14:
Welcome to the retitled daily outlook here at FXStreet. Straight off the bat, retail sales leave us wondering what is happening the goldilock's US economic outlook. Last Friday we get the shocking employment report, then the CPI goes haywire, and now retail sales dump. Not as rosy as economists first thought. Once again also proving the value of Wall Street estimates.
Equity markets will surely like this one. The Fed is looking at employment and the economy and both these numbers confirm that there is a way to go yet. Ignore the CPI and keep the stimulus going will be the Fed line.
The Euro spots it and marches higher to 1.2130 against the dollar and the ten-year yield retraces to 1.64%. Gold remains strong at $1834 gaining 0.5% and Bitcoin holds the $50,000 level.
European markets are all higher with the EuroStoxx and Dax both up 0.6% and the FTSE not far behind at +0.5%.
US futures are pointing higher, the Nasdaq is up 0.8%, S&P +0.4%, and Dow ahead by 0.1%.
Nasdaq has strong support from the previous consolidation zone and trendline at 12,930. A break targets the 12,208 low from early March and the 200-day at 12,463. 13,297 holds the bearish trend, break and it is back to test short-term moving averages at 13,400-13,500 range and then highs at 14,073.
See FAANGTastic technical analysis of FB AAPL AMZN NFLX GOOGL TSLA
Wall Street top news
US retail sales monthly 0.0%, forecast 1%.
Japan extends its covid state of emergency from May 16 to May 31.
Israel Palestinian tensions and conflict continues to escalate.
US CDC says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks.
Disney disappoints as subscriber growth slows. Earnings were released after the close on Thursday. Negative read-across for NFLX.
DoorDASH revenue beat estimates. Stock is up strongly in premarket trading.
AirBnB (ABNB) reported better than expected revenue and booking figures.
COIN reported record numbers, revenue jumped and so did the shares after hours.
Kansas City Southern (KSU) takes Canadian Nationals (CNI) offer instead of Canadian Pacific's (CP).
Aurora Cannabis (ACB) missed earnings estimates and shares dropped in the premarket by 7%.
PLUG completes financial restatements, shares up 12% premarket.
Farfetch (FTCH) shares up 6% in the premarket on the back of strong results.
Quantum Scape (QS) signs agreement with Volkwagen on location for JV.
SNOW: Goldman upgrades, stock up 5%.
Ups and Downs
|
Aurora Cannabis
|
ACB
|
BMO Capital
|
Upgrades
|
Market Perform
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
BXS
|
Raymond James
|
Upgrades
|
Outperform
|
DoorDash
|
DASH
|
Truist Securities
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
Airbnb
|
ABNB
|
Wells Fargo
|
Upgrades
|
Overweight
|
GrowGeneration
|
GRWG
|
Ladenburg Thalmann
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
Host Hotels & Resorts
|
HST
|
Evercore ISI Group
|
Upgrades
|
Outperform
|
Granite Point Mortgage
|
GPMT
|
Credit Suisse
|
Upgrades
|
Outperform
|
Amerant Bancorp
|
AMTB
|
Raymond James
|
Upgrades
|
Outperform
|
Snowflake
|
SNOW
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
AMC Networks
|
AMCX
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Upgrades
|
Neutral
|
CubeSmart
|
CUBE
|
BMO Capital
|
Upgrades
|
Outperform
|
Churchill Downs
|
CHDN
|
Jefferies
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
Cadence Bancorp
|
CADE
|
Raymond James
|
Upgrades
|
Outperform
|
Vertex Energy
|
VTNR
|
Stifel
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
GrowGeneration
|
GRWG
|
Roth Capital
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
BioLife Solutions
|
BLFS
|
Benchmark
|
Downgrades
|
Hold
|
Extra Space Storage
|
EXR
|
BMO Capital
|
Downgrades
|
Market Perform
|
Ternium
|
TX
|
Scotiabank
|
Downgrades
|
Sector Perform
|
Lumentum Holdings
|
LITE
|
JP Morgan
|
Downgrades
|
Neutral
|
Loop Energy
|
LPEN
|
CIBC
|
Downgrades
|
Neutral
|
Coinbase Global
|
COIN
|
Piper Sandler
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Overweight
|
KnowBe4
|
KNBE
|
Berenberg
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Buy
|
Verrica Pharmaceuticals
|
VRCA
|
RBC Capital
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Outperform
|
MannKind
|
MNKD
|
RBC Capital
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Sector Perform
|
Live Nation Entertainment
|
LYV
|
Wolfe Research
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Outperform
|
Allogene Therapeutics
|
ALLO
|
B. Riley Securities
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Buy
|
Forte Biosciences
|
FBRX
|
B. Riley Securities
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Buy
|
MongoDB
|
MDB
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Buy
|
Dropbox
|
DBX
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Sell
|
SolarWinds
|
SWI
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Sell
|
Anaplan
|
PLAN
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Neutral
Source: Benzinga
Economic releases
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author is short SPY. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.