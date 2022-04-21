Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 21:
Tesla to the rescue. Just when it was beginning to get a bit shaky for equities after the Netflix disaster, Tesla rides over the hill to the rescue with a strong earnings release. After the close, Tesla popped 5% and has seen fit to tack another 2% on in Thursday's premarket. The numbers were all the more impressive when you consider the suspension of production in Giga Shanghai. Demand for Tesla cars is close to outstripping supply with only days of inventory available. Your author was trying to outsmart them based on Shanghai shutdowns, but now time for some crow soup that AMC CEO Adam Aron was serving up recently. United Airlines (UAL) and Delta (DAL) also chipped in with some mixed numbers, but strong outlooks held sway with both forecasting a return to profitability in the next quarter.
On the macro front, yields gave up some ground on Wednesday with the 10-year back to 2.85% now while we await more testimony from Powell later today. The market is now pricing in more rate hikes from the ECB, but the US moves are well telegraphed with 50bps almost certain now from the Fed. The dollar has lost some ground, based on EU yields outperforming in the last 24 hours, while oil prices have remained around the $103 level. Bitcoin has seen some good buying and is up 3% at $42,600 now.
European markets are higher: Dax and Eurostoxx are both +1.5%, while the FTSE is +0.5%.
US futures are also higher: Nasdaq +1.3%, Dow +0.7% and S&P +0.9%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) Top News
Russia decides not to advance on Mariupol.
Tesla (TSLA) up 7% on strong earnings beat.
Netflix (NFLX): Bil Ackman's Pershing Square cuts entire stake.
United Airlines (UAL) missed on top and bottom lines, but the forecast of a return to profit in Q2 boosted shares.
American Airlines (AAL) forecasts a return to profit in Q2.
AT&T (T) beats on top and bottom lines.
Dow (DOW) beats on top and bottom lines. The chemical company, not the index!
Alcoa (AA) reports worse than expected earnings.
Century Aluminium (CENX) down 8%, probably on read-across from Alcoa.
GameStop (GME): in a win for retail traders, Melvin Capital considers closing, according to CNBC.
Economic Releases
The author is short Tesla, but not for long! Stops in play.
