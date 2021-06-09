Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 9:
Retail moves on to the next shiny new toy with CLOV up over 100% this week as AMC flatlines. GameStop (GME) may try to wrestle back its meme crown as GME reports earnings after the close on Wednesday. The benign interest rate environment continues with the US 10-year yield moving to monthly lows below 1.5%. The EU boosts travel stocks by authorizing the issuance of vaccine passports as the bloc moves quickly ahead with its vaccination program. The UK economy is going "gang busters," according to the Bank of England in a new term not exactly in keeping with the Queens English, but the point is well made.
The dollar remains calm at 1.22 versus the euro. Gold is at $1,895. Bitcoin is marginally ahead on El Salvador adopting it, at $34,910 now.
European markets are lower, The Dax and FTSE are -0.4%, while the EuroStoxx is -0.2%.
US futures are positive with the S&P +0.1%, DOW +0.1%, and the NASDAQ +0.4%.
Wall Street top news
European Commission President says EU-US ties are revived.
European Parliament authorizes the use of vaccine passports.
EU and UK continue to haggle over Northern Ireland protocol without much chance of a breakthrough.
House is expected to pass a $250 billion tech and manufacturing bill next week to include funding for semiconductor research and manufacturing.
Clover Health (CLOV) is the new meme stock in town, as it rises over 100% so far this week.
Wendy's (WEN) also takes a shine to the meme as it spikes to record highs based on chicken tendies! Yes sir, in-depth economic analysis here at FXStreet!
ContextLogic (WISH) is another new meme name that spiked.
Lordstown Motors (RIDE) issues SEC filings showing it needs cash and may not survive.
United Natural Foods (UNFI) drops 9% premarket as results released. Conference call ongoing.
Campbell Soup (CPB) results miss and guidance disappoints, shares drop 8% premarket.
World Wrestling (WWE) up 6% premarket on social media sale chatter.
Target (TGT) increased dividend from 68 cents to 90 cents per share.
Merck (MRK) agrees with the US government to supply COVID-19 oral treatment drug Molnupiravir, currently in Phase 3 trials.
Abercrombie (ANF) upgraded by Jefferies.
GameStop (GME) reports earnings after the close.
