Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Powell says no back to the future 1970's inflation, equities rally

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 23:

The Nasdaq led the way on Tuesday registering a record high close as the big tech names geared up. As we at FXStreet have been mentioning Apple (AAPL) has been awakening from its post-earnings slumber and broke out of the triangle formation yesterday, so could be set for further gains, see more. Records are made to be broken but one record not being broken according to Fed Chairman Powell is the 1970's inflation record as he once again gets all lovey dovey on the wires. This has certainly helped calm any lingering market fears and set the scene for rally on! Bond traders have decided to sign off for the summer early as the 10-year yield remains mired at 1.50% as a result.

The dollar finally gives up some ground after last week's taper tantrum, Powell hitting it as it trades down to 1.1940 versus the euro. Oil moves ahead despite talk of an August OPEC+ supply boost, to $73.40 now. Gold is at $1782 and Bitcoin bounces to $34,000 as the volatility returns to the crypto leader.

European markets are mixed with the FTSE +0.5% but the EuroStoxx and Dax both down 0.5%.

US futures are all flat

Wall Street top news

Eurozone Markit PMI jumps to 59.2 from 57.1 in May, the highest in 15 years.

German Finance minister Scholz says German growth will be stronger than predicted.

Fed Chairman Powell said on Tuesday that 1970's inflation was very unlikely.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares join AAPL in the $2 trillion dollar market cap club.

BP - Goldman lists as a top reopening stock. Also names Easyjet( EZJ), ENI, and Adidas (ADDDF, ADDYY) among others.

Glaxo Smithkline (GSK) plans to spin out the consumer healthcare business.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) down 9% in premarket on Q4 EPS and guidance below estimates.

Chindata (CD) announces agreement with Tencent, shares up 7% premarket.

XPeng (XPEV) up 5% premarket as the company is reported to list in Hong Kong.

Shake Shack (SHAK) up 3% in premarket on talk of China expansion.

Crypto stocks MSTR, RIOT, MARA etc rally as Bitcoin recovers.

Carrier Global (CARR) rated Buy by Deutsche Bank in new coverage.

Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers

