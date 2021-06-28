Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): More records for stocks and box office

Here is what you need to know on Monday, June 28:

We are nearly through what is supposed to be the worst performing period for equity markets – the last two weeks of June. So far we have had a string of record high closes for the major indices, so it is confirmed we are living in an alternate universe. Stocks never go down, people never go out, but the world keeps on turning. Oh, wait, that was 2020. So far in 2021, we are going out if the box office results of the latest Fast & Furious release are anything to go by. The ninth installment (i think, maybe I have lost count) opened with over $70 million taken at the box office so holders of AMC and Comcast (CMCSA) should be happy.

Over in currency land, it all looks a bit gloomy for the euro on Monday as the ECB says inflation is weak so there is no room to lift rates. A bit of a contrast from the US and dollar then. The dollar also got a boost from Goldman Sachs Asset Management talking it up this morning along with them favouring equities for more gains.

The dollar did move higher to 1.1917 versus the euro. Gold is at $1,777. Bitcoin is at 34,200. The VIX is at 16, and the 10-year yield is at 1.53%.

European markets are mixed, the FTSE is -0.5%, The Dax +0.1%, and EuroStoxx -0.1%.

US futures are also mixed with the Nasdaq +0.3%, Dow flat, and the S&P +0.1%.

Wall Street top news

ECB's Holzmann says inflation is weak so no room for rate rises. Euro slides after.

Fitch confirms China as A+ stable outlook.

President Biden's infrastructure package may get bipartisan approval as the President says he will sign without a second package of Democratic priorities.

Boeing (BA) FAA letter says Boeing unlikely to get a certification of 777X until mid to late 2023-CNBC.

Tesla (TSLA) performed a virtual software recall on nearly 300,000 cars, according to Chineses regulators.

NRG Energy added to Goldman conviction buy list.

Intelia (NTLA) announces positive data for phase 1 study of gene editing treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis, up 54% premarket. .

CRSP, BEAM and EDIT read across from above.

BNGO added to Russell 2000, up 6% premarket.

Nevro (NVRO) price target lowered by multiple analysts. Down 6% premarket.

SPCE up another 5% premarket.

Upgrades, downgrades and premarket movers

