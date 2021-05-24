Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Markets calm as earnings and data disappear, big tech to rally

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 24:

Equity markets are calm on Monday as economic data is thin on the ground and earnings season has receded into the distance. Bitcoin stocks may recover some ground as the crypto leader pops 8% towards $38,000. US and Russia tensions are escalating as Russia accuses the US of breaching the New Start Arms Control Treaty and a Ryanair (RYAAY) plane is forced to land in Belarus. An opposition journalist was removed from the plane. The Irish Foreign Minister described the act as "state sponsored hijacking" and NATO allies are discussing the incident with NATO ambassadors to meet tomorrow to discuss the subject further.

The dollar is slightly lower versus the euro at 1.2210, Gold is higher at $1884, Oil is higher at $64.37, and the ten-year yield is lower at 1.6%.

European markets are flat with the Dax +0.4% and the FTSE and EuroStoxx both flat.

US futures are higher with the Nasdaq leading the way +0.8%, The Dow is +0.4% and the S&P is +0.5%.

Wall Street top news

NATO to discuss Belarus Ryanair (RYAAY) plane incident which sees opposition journalist arrested from the diverted aircraft.

Russia accuses the US of breaching New Start Arms Control Treaty.

Iran and China Presidents discuss oil exports on a telephone call.

Chinese President comments on the need for regulation of online education hurting online stocks such as TAL Education.

GOOGL: Russian news agency TASS reports that Google has failed in filtering banned content, Russia may slow down Google's services.

HSBC says it has no intention of offering cryptocurrency to clients or launch a crypto trading desk.

COIN: Goldman starts coverage with a buy rating.

SPCE: Successful flight this weekend, share surge in the premarket.

AAPL to finalize trial arguments on Monday in the case with Epic Games.

PLTR sings deal with US Spaceforce and Airforce for $32.5m.

AMC: Dalian Wands sold nearly all of its stake according to SEC filings.

Beyond Meat (BYND) upgraded at Jefferies and Bernstein.

NGM Biopharma (NGMI) drops over 40% premarket as phase 2b trial does not meet primary endpoint.

Ormat Tech (ORA): up 5% premarket as the company is to acquire geothermal assets in Nevada and a transmission line between Nevada and California.

MARA: announced a binding letter of intent with Compute North to host bitcoin mining at a new data centre.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI): upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to report earnings after the close on Monday.

Ups and Downs

Initiations

Premarket movers

