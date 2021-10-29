Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Market puts on sour face after major misses from AMZN, SBUX, AAPL

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 29:

Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Starbucks (SBUX) all reported disappointing earnings after the market close on Thursday, and that fact is putting a sour face on Friday's market. US 10-year treasury yields moved higher to 1.601%. Q3 results have been heavily beating expectations until now, so Thursday's setback is acting as a reality check.

Q3 US GDP came in at 2% rather than the expected 2.6% annualized rate on Thursday, and this may also provide headwinds for the market.

Friday is an earnings reporting day for dividend stocks, and many have already reported. Both Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) beat estimates this morning. AbbVie (ABBV) did the same with a 3% surprise. Church & Dwight (CHD) beat by nearly 13%. Colgate-Palmolive surpassed consensus by 2.5%.

The dollar is gaining strength after Thursday's sell-off. It opened lower and is trending down at 1.1644 versus the euro, while gold is dropping now at $1,786. Bitcoin is flat at $60,983, and WTI Oil trades down at $82.25.

European markets were down in unison: EuroStoxx -0.42%, FTSE -0.25%, DAX -0.62%.

US futures were also down: S&P 500 -0.43%, DOW -0.09%, NASDAQ -0.77%.

Germany's 10-year inflation-adjusted bonds increase yieds by 19 basis points, most since March 2020.

Synchrony (SYF): Citigroup upgrades to Buy on pospect of better loan growth.

Chevron (CVX) to increase share buybacks in Q4.

Abbvie (ABBV) to increase dividend by 8.5% in 2022.

Fannie Mae (FNMA): Q3 net income falls to $4.8 billion from $7.2 billion in the previous quarter.

Apple (AAPL) missed revenue estimates for Q3 on lower iPhone and laptop volume due to supply constraints. These supply issues may reduce upcoming revenues by another $6 billion.

Amazon (AMZN) missed consensus based on higher labor and fulfillment costs.

Starbucks (SBUX) missed revenue estimates based on worse than expected same store sales and falling sales in China.

Altria (MO): Morgan Stanley cut rating to Market Peform with a price target of $47.

Bill.com (BILL): Evercore initiates coverage with price target at $300.

