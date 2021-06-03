Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 3:
AMC grabs the headlines again on Thursday as the stock swings wildly in the premarket session. AMC shares had ripped up to $77 in Thursday's premarket before AMC decided to take advantage of the favourable conditions and filed to sell 11.55 million shares. AMC dropped to its current $57 price relatively quickly following the announcement.
Friday's jobs report got a nice kicker from the ADP number on Thursday showing private companies hired nearly one million workers in May, the fastest job growth in nearly a year. Equity markets are looking past it and trending lower on Thursday as 10-year yields give a little pop above 1.6%. Oil remains poised for a break of $70, sitting just below at $68.90, while Gold is lower at $1,885. The dollar continues to appreciate versus the euro, now at 1.2160. Last but not least, Bitcoin is at $39,000. BTC may see renewed interest if it breaks above $40,000, and AMC and retail investors return to the crypto sphere.
European markets are lower, the Dax is -0.6%, FTSE -1%, and EuroStoxx -0.4%.
US futures are also lower S&P -0.7%, Dow -0.5%, and Nasdaq -1%.
Wall Street top news
US ADP employment change 978K versus 650K forecast.
AMC files to sell 11.55 million shares.
Engine Number 1 gains a third seat on the board of ExxonMobil (XOM).
Russia says the national wealth fund will sell its dollar assets.
Express (EXPR) posted EPS of -$0.55 ahead of the -$0.58 forecast.
FireEye (FEYE) announces the sale of its Fireeye products business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion.
Vertex (VERX) Goldman downgrades to sell.
Elastic (ESTC) shares stretch to +10% in the premarket after strong results on Wednesday and multiple price target increases on Thursday.
Cushman and Wakefield (CWK) announce the pricing of a public share offering from existing shareholders. 10m shares at $18.75.
Syneos Health (SYNH) announced an offering of over 10 million shares on Wednesday, down 5% in premarket.
PVH EPS of $1.92 versus $0.83 estimate.
JMSmucker (SJM) EPS of $1.89 versus $1.67 estimate.
Tilray (TLRY) Cantor Fitzgerald rated as overweight after the merger with Aphria. Shares gain 4% premarket.
Ups, downs and movers
Premarket movers
Source: Benzinga
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, upbeat US ADP
EUR/USD accelerates its slump as the ADP survey showed that the private sector added 978K new jobs in May, much better than anticipated. Taper talks weigh on equities which in turn, fuel demand for the American currency. ISM Services PMI up next ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP beats, further fueling demand for the American currency.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows on upbeat US data
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,885-84 region in reaction to upbeat US macro data.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.