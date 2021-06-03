Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 3:

AMC grabs the headlines again on Thursday as the stock swings wildly in the premarket session. AMC shares had ripped up to $77 in Thursday's premarket before AMC decided to take advantage of the favourable conditions and filed to sell 11.55 million shares. AMC dropped to its current $57 price relatively quickly following the announcement.

Friday's jobs report got a nice kicker from the ADP number on Thursday showing private companies hired nearly one million workers in May, the fastest job growth in nearly a year. Equity markets are looking past it and trending lower on Thursday as 10-year yields give a little pop above 1.6%. Oil remains poised for a break of $70, sitting just below at $68.90, while Gold is lower at $1,885. The dollar continues to appreciate versus the euro, now at 1.2160. Last but not least, Bitcoin is at $39,000. BTC may see renewed interest if it breaks above $40,000, and AMC and retail investors return to the crypto sphere.

See forex today

European markets are lower, the Dax is -0.6%, FTSE -1%, and EuroStoxx -0.4%.

US futures are also lower S&P -0.7%, Dow -0.5%, and Nasdaq -1%.

Wall Street top news

US ADP employment change 978K versus 650K forecast.

AMC files to sell 11.55 million shares.

Engine Number 1 gains a third seat on the board of ExxonMobil (XOM).

Russia says the national wealth fund will sell its dollar assets.

Express (EXPR) posted EPS of -$0.55 ahead of the -$0.58 forecast.

FireEye (FEYE) announces the sale of its Fireeye products business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion.

Vertex (VERX) Goldman downgrades to sell.

Elastic (ESTC) shares stretch to +10% in the premarket after strong results on Wednesday and multiple price target increases on Thursday.

Cushman and Wakefield (CWK) announce the pricing of a public share offering from existing shareholders. 10m shares at $18.75.

Syneos Health (SYNH) announced an offering of over 10 million shares on Wednesday, down 5% in premarket.

PVH EPS of $1.92 versus $0.83 estimate.

JMSmucker (SJM) EPS of $1.89 versus $1.67 estimate.

Tilray (TLRY) Cantor Fitzgerald rated as overweight after the merger with Aphria. Shares gain 4% premarket.

Ups, downs and movers

Premarket movers

Source: Benzinga

Economic releases